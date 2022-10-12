CNN reveals name, start date for new morning show

S&P 500   3,577.03 (-0.33%)
DOW   29,210.85 (-0.10%)
QQQ   262.66 (-0.03%)
AAPL   138.34 (-0.46%)
MSFT   225.75 (+0.15%)
META   127.50 (-0.81%)
GOOGL   97.56 (+0.39%)
AMZN   112.90 (+0.61%)
TSLA   217.24 (+0.34%)
NVDA   115.00 (-0.74%)
NIO   12.88 (+0.39%)
BABA   75.73 (+0.48%)
AMD   57.85 (+0.38%)
T   14.63 (-1.22%)
MU   52.75 (-1.79%)
CGC   2.48 (+4.20%)
F   11.54 (-0.17%)
GE   64.74 (+1.16%)
DIS   93.41 (+0.33%)
AMC   5.85 (-4.41%)
PYPL   83.81 (+0.87%)
PFE   42.03 (+0.26%)
NFLX   220.87 (+3.07%)
S&P 500   3,577.03 (-0.33%)
DOW   29,210.85 (-0.10%)
QQQ   262.66 (-0.03%)
AAPL   138.34 (-0.46%)
MSFT   225.75 (+0.15%)
META   127.50 (-0.81%)
GOOGL   97.56 (+0.39%)
AMZN   112.90 (+0.61%)
TSLA   217.24 (+0.34%)
NVDA   115.00 (-0.74%)
NIO   12.88 (+0.39%)
BABA   75.73 (+0.48%)
AMD   57.85 (+0.38%)
T   14.63 (-1.22%)
MU   52.75 (-1.79%)
CGC   2.48 (+4.20%)
F   11.54 (-0.17%)
GE   64.74 (+1.16%)
DIS   93.41 (+0.33%)
AMC   5.85 (-4.41%)
PYPL   83.81 (+0.87%)
PFE   42.03 (+0.26%)
NFLX   220.87 (+3.07%)
S&P 500   3,577.03 (-0.33%)
DOW   29,210.85 (-0.10%)
QQQ   262.66 (-0.03%)
AAPL   138.34 (-0.46%)
MSFT   225.75 (+0.15%)
META   127.50 (-0.81%)
GOOGL   97.56 (+0.39%)
AMZN   112.90 (+0.61%)
TSLA   217.24 (+0.34%)
NVDA   115.00 (-0.74%)
NIO   12.88 (+0.39%)
BABA   75.73 (+0.48%)
AMD   57.85 (+0.38%)
T   14.63 (-1.22%)
MU   52.75 (-1.79%)
CGC   2.48 (+4.20%)
F   11.54 (-0.17%)
GE   64.74 (+1.16%)
DIS   93.41 (+0.33%)
AMC   5.85 (-4.41%)
PYPL   83.81 (+0.87%)
PFE   42.03 (+0.26%)
NFLX   220.87 (+3.07%)
S&P 500   3,577.03 (-0.33%)
DOW   29,210.85 (-0.10%)
QQQ   262.66 (-0.03%)
AAPL   138.34 (-0.46%)
MSFT   225.75 (+0.15%)
META   127.50 (-0.81%)
GOOGL   97.56 (+0.39%)
AMZN   112.90 (+0.61%)
TSLA   217.24 (+0.34%)
NVDA   115.00 (-0.74%)
NIO   12.88 (+0.39%)
BABA   75.73 (+0.48%)
AMD   57.85 (+0.38%)
T   14.63 (-1.22%)
MU   52.75 (-1.79%)
CGC   2.48 (+4.20%)
F   11.54 (-0.17%)
GE   64.74 (+1.16%)
DIS   93.41 (+0.33%)
AMC   5.85 (-4.41%)
PYPL   83.81 (+0.87%)
PFE   42.03 (+0.26%)
NFLX   220.87 (+3.07%)

CNN reveals name, start date for new morning show

Wed., October 12, 2022 | David Bauder, AP Media Writer

This combination of photos shows Poppy Harlow at the 11th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 17, 2017, left, CNN news anchor Don Lemon at the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute on New York on Dec. 12, 2021, center, and CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins during a live shot in front of the White House in Washington on July 25, 2018. Harlow, Lemon, and Collins will host “CNN This Morning,” set to debut Nov. 1. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says it will debut its new morning show on Nov. 1, before a new set is even built but with a new name, to get it in front of viewers a week before the midterm election.

The show will be called “CNN This Morning,” the network said on Wednesday. The program, with Kaitlan Collins, Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon as hosts, replaces the current “New Day” and will air weekdays at 6 to 9 a.m. Eastern.

It's the first big programming move by CNN's new chief executive, Chris Licht. “CNN This Morning” echoes the since-renamed “CBS This Morning,” which both Licht and Ryan Kadro, now senior vice president of content strategy at CNN, produced.

While the name is similar, and both will share a sensibility of respect for the audience, viewers shouldn't necessarily be looking for a repeat, Kadro said.

“We're going to put the full power of CNN's newsgathering on display because we can do that better than anybody,” he said.

CNN wants to take advantage of an expected bump in viewership surrounding the Nov. 8 election so it is moving ahead in temporary quarters despite a New York-based set for the show still being under construction, he said.

“CNN This Morning” will showcase the network's reporters around the world on big stories of the day, he said. The network's higher-rated cable competitors, “Fox & Friends” and MSNBC's “Morning Joe,” are both heavy on opinion.

Another priority is building familiarity with the new team: CNN is emphasizing their backgrounds in looking to drive home the point that it's not just a show for people in the New York-Washington corridor, he said.

The network has been going to the family homes of each host to film promos: Collins in Alabama, Harlow in Minnesota and Lemon in Louisiana.

The show's new theme will be “bringing the world home” to the audience, he said.


CNN will be trying some new technical tricks, and will keep viewers updated with onscreen reminders of segments on the show that are still to come, Kadro said.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.