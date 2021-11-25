S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
US stocks wobble; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
US stocks wobble; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
US stocks wobble; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
S&P 500   4,701.46
DOW   35,804.38
QQQ   398.76
Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation
Europe's Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped
US stocks wobble; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 14, dozens missing

Thursday, November 25, 2021 | Daria Litvinova, Associated Press


In this Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 photo, rescuers prepare to work at a fire scene at a coal mine near the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia,. Russian authorities say a fire at a coal mine in Siberia has killed nine people and injured 44 others. Dozens of others are still trapped. A Russian news agency says the blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — At least 14 people died in a fire at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia on Thursday that also left 35 others missing and feared dead.

Authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers also died later while searching for others who were trapped at a remote section of the mine. Regional officials declared three days of mourning for the victims.

Kemerovo Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said 35 miners remained missing, and their exact location was unknown.

Efforts to rescue those trapped in the mine about 250 meters (820 feet) undeground were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat, and rescuers were rushed out of the mine.

The Interfax news agency reported that miners have oxygen supplies normally lasting for six hours that could be stretched for a few more hours but would have expired by late hours Thursday anyway,

Nearly 50 other miners were injured.

A total of 285 people were in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia when the fire erupted and smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system.

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire on charges of violating safety regulations that led to deaths.

President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners and ordered the government to offer all necessary assistance to those who were injured.

Speaking at a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin noted that there is a danger to the life of the rescuers and voiced hope that they will manage to save as many people as possible.

In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia's far north. In the wake of the incident, authorities analyzed the safety of the country's 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them, or 34%, potentially unsafe.

The Listvyazhnaya mine wasn't among them at the time, according to media reports.

Russia’s state technology and ecology watchdog, Rostekhnadzor, inspected the mine in April and registered 139 violations, including breaching fire safety regulations.

Another inspection of the mine was conducted Friday, but its conclusions weren't immediately reported.

___

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.


8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio

The electric vehicle (EV) market remains one of the markets that growth-oriented investors simply have to be in. This sector is at the intersection of multiple secular trends (e.g. autonomous driving, renewable energy). And, after years of false starts, it appears that EV technology is ready to be produced at scale.

Think about this. There is an average of 90 million vehicles sold annually. That’s units, not dollars. Total sales of vehicles topped $3.1 trillion in 2019, and the number is expected to grow over the long-term.

The EV market is less than 3% of global vehicle sales, but it’s growing. EV is expected to account for more than 50% of the total auto-fleet by 2050, and that target could be reached much sooner if battery technology advances.

When it comes to the EV market, it’s a “rising tide lifts all ships” kind of market, but there are still some clear winners to focus on. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at eight companies that are among the best in the current crop of EV and EV-related companies.

View the "8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.