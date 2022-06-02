×
S&P 500   4,176.82 (+1.84%)
DOW   33,248.28 (+1.33%)
QQQ   314.38 (+2.74%)
AAPL   151.21 (+1.68%)
MSFT   274.58 (+0.79%)
FB   198.86 (+5.42%)
GOOGL   2,352.45 (+3.28%)
AMZN   2,510.22 (+3.15%)
TSLA   775.00 (+4.68%)
NVDA   195.92 (+6.94%)
NIO   18.85 (+7.29%)
BABA   97.50 (+4.41%)
AMD   108.59 (+7.28%)
CGC   4.71 (+0.00%)
MU   75.37 (+2.47%)
T   21.19 (-0.14%)
GE   78.00 (+0.62%)
F   13.89 (+2.51%)
DIS   110.87 (+1.54%)
AMC   13.30 (+3.83%)
PFE   52.68 (+0.59%)
PYPL   88.32 (+7.08%)
NFLX   205.09 (+6.31%)
Coal pile slide buries, kills 2 at Colorado power plant

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | The Associated Press


Wind blows dust and tumbleweeds against a fence east of the Comanche Power Plant, Tuesday, March 18, 2014 near Pueblo, Colo. A search is underway for two workers buried in a coal pile at a southern Colorado power plant. Witnesses said the workers were buried in a slide on the 80-foot-tall coal pile at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo on Thursday, June 2 ,2022. (Chris McLean/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP, File)

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A slide on an 80-foot-high (24-meter-high) coal pile killed two workers Thursday at a southern Colorado coal-fired electricity generating plant, authorities said after a day-long search for the victims.

Rescuers found the bodies of the two men buried beneath about 60 feet (18 meters) of coal in the towering pile at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, said Erik Duran, spokesman for the Pueblo Fire Department.

Witnesses said the workers were standing about 30 feet (9 meters) up a slope of the pile when the slide occurred about 8:20 a.m., Duran said. Rescuers located the bodies at about 3 p.m. and later were able to recover them, he said.

Duran described the victims as a man in his 20s and another in his 30s. The names of the victims were withheld until relatives could be notified.

Witnesses reported that the accident happened on a feeder pile for the station's coal-fired power plant, which is Colorado's largest and is operated by Xcel Energy.

Xcel spokeswoman Lacey Nygard said the workers are employed by Savage, a Salt Lake City-based firm contracted by Xcel to operate and maintain the coal yard at Comanche and at other Xcel coal plants.

Xcel is working with Savage and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office to determine the cause of the accident, Nygard said.

Duran told reporters that Savage would provide additional information and that a company representative was en route to the scene. A spokesman for Savage could not be immediately reached after Duran announced that the victims had been found.


