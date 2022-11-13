Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production

S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
Get Microsoft Office Professional for an Unbeatable Price
Trade With Artificial Intelligence For Happiness (Ad)pixel
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
Twitter drama too much? Mastodon, others emerge as options
Trade With Artificial Intelligence For Happiness (Ad)pixel
Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Funds disappear at imploding crypto exchange FTX
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
Get Microsoft Office Professional for an Unbeatable Price
Trade With Artificial Intelligence For Happiness (Ad)pixel
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
Twitter drama too much? Mastodon, others emerge as options
Trade With Artificial Intelligence For Happiness (Ad)pixel
Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Funds disappear at imploding crypto exchange FTX
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
Get Microsoft Office Professional for an Unbeatable Price
Trade With Artificial Intelligence For Happiness (Ad)pixel
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
Twitter drama too much? Mastodon, others emerge as options
Trade With Artificial Intelligence For Happiness (Ad)pixel
Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Funds disappear at imploding crypto exchange FTX
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
Get Microsoft Office Professional for an Unbeatable Price
Trade With Artificial Intelligence For Happiness (Ad)pixel
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
Twitter drama too much? Mastodon, others emerge as options
Trade With Artificial Intelligence For Happiness (Ad)pixel
Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Funds disappear at imploding crypto exchange FTX
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days

Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production

Sun., November 13, 2022 | Hilaire Zon, Associated Press

Sylvain N'goran , who has been a cocoa farmer for the past 17 years, holds cocoa beans in his hand in the village of Bocanda north of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Oct. 24, 2022. National production remains on track because the amount of land being cultivated is on the rise. But experts say small-scale farmers are hurting this year. For the cocoa tree to fruit well, rains need to come at the right times in the growing cycle. Coming at the wrong times risks crop disease. (AP Photo/ Diomande Bleblonde)

KOREAGUI, Ivory Coast (AP) — For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family's land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world's supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars.

But this year Saleyo says the rains have become unpredictable, and he fears his crop could be yet another victim of climate change.

“When it should have rained, it didn’t, it didn’t rain," Saleyo said as he inspected the ripeness of one of his cocoa pods. "It’s raining now, but its already too late.”

Cocoa farming employs nearly 600,000 farmers here in Ivory Coast, ultimately supporting nearly a quarter of the country's population — about 6 million people, according to the Coffee-Cocoa Council.

And it makes up about 15% of Ivory Coast's national GDP, according to official figures.

National production remains on track because the amount of land being cultivated is on the rise. But experts say small-scale farmers are hurting this year. For the cocoa tree to fruit well, rains need to come at the right times in the growing cycle. Coming at the wrong times risks crop disease.

Some who are used to producing 500 kilograms are looking at only 200 kilograms this year, said Jean Yao Brou, secretary-general of the Anouanze cooperative, which helps farmers bring their crops to markets.

“Our producers have big worries with the production,” he said.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.