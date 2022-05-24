Coinbase Stock Cools Ahead of Annual Stockholder Meeting

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is down 0.5% to trade at $65.81 at last check, roughly one week before the cryptocurrency exchange platform's annual stockholder meeting on Wednesday, June 1. Shares have been testing a floor at their $60 level over the past week, after dropping to a May 12, all-time low of $40.83, but remain well below the 20-day moving average. Year-to-date, COIN has shed 73.5%.

Shorts have been piling on the equity of late. Short interest rose 54.7% in the last two reporting periods, and the 9.52 million shares sold short now account for 5.6% of the stock's available float.

The options pits are similarly bearish. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the equity's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.85 sits higher than 95% of annual readings. This means puts have been getting picked up at a much quicker-than-usual pace over the last two weeks.

Echoing this, the stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.30 ranks in the 99th percentile of its 12-month range, indicating short-term options traders are now operating with a heavy put-bias.

The crypto stock offers a relatively low valuation at a price-earnings ratio of 6.73, and a price-sales ratio of 2.03, after Coinbase stock’s huge price drop. However, COIN has no forward price-earnings ratio, since the business is expected to report unprofitable years for 2022 and 2023.

Estimates have the company's EPS (earnings per share) decreasing 21.76 for 2022, down to -$7.26. For 2023, COIN is expected to increase earnings by $3.21, but remain unprofitable at an EPS of -$4.05. Plus, Coinbase is expected to end 2022 with a 41.4% drop in revenues. Still, the crypto exchange is expected to see a recovery in revenues in 2023, with 27.8% expected growth.

In addition, COIN maintains a strong balance sheet with $6.48 billion in cash, and $3.49 billion in total debt, which should help them weather the current storm. Coinbase stock still remains a high-risk, high-reward stock, offering an intriguing long-term opportunity as a speculative bet on the crypto market, and short-term as a recovery play.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.