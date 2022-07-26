50% OFF
S&P 500   3,966.84
DOW   31,990.04
QQQ   300.27
What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Russia to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Coke reports higher Q2 sales on price increases

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

The Coca-Cola Co. posted higher-than-expected sales in the second quarter due to price increases and rising demand from restaurants and other venues.

Revenue grew 12% in the April-June period to $11.3 billion, the Atlanta company said Tuesday. That was well ahead of the $10.56 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Higher operating costs and increased spending on marketing impacted its profits. Excluding one-time items, Coke earned 70 cents per share in the quarter. That was also higher than the 67-cent profit analysts forecast.


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

