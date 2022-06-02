Colorado coal pile slide buries 2 workers; search underway

×
S&P 500   4,176.82 (+1.84%)
DOW   33,248.28 (+1.33%)
QQQ   314.38 (+2.74%)
AAPL   151.21 (+1.68%)
MSFT   274.58 (+0.79%)
FB   198.86 (+5.42%)
GOOGL   2,352.45 (+3.28%)
AMZN   2,510.22 (+3.15%)
TSLA   775.00 (+4.68%)
NVDA   195.92 (+6.94%)
NIO   18.85 (+7.29%)
BABA   97.50 (+4.41%)
AMD   108.59 (+7.28%)
CGC   4.71 (-0.21%)
MU   75.37 (+2.47%)
T   21.19 (-0.14%)
GE   78.00 (+0.62%)
F   13.89 (+2.51%)
DIS   110.87 (+1.54%)
AMC   13.30 (+3.83%)
PFE   52.68 (+0.59%)
PYPL   88.32 (+7.08%)
NFLX   205.09 (+6.31%)
S&P 500   4,176.82 (+1.84%)
DOW   33,248.28 (+1.33%)
QQQ   314.38 (+2.74%)
AAPL   151.21 (+1.68%)
MSFT   274.58 (+0.79%)
FB   198.86 (+5.42%)
GOOGL   2,352.45 (+3.28%)
AMZN   2,510.22 (+3.15%)
TSLA   775.00 (+4.68%)
NVDA   195.92 (+6.94%)
NIO   18.85 (+7.29%)
BABA   97.50 (+4.41%)
AMD   108.59 (+7.28%)
CGC   4.71 (-0.21%)
MU   75.37 (+2.47%)
T   21.19 (-0.14%)
GE   78.00 (+0.62%)
F   13.89 (+2.51%)
DIS   110.87 (+1.54%)
AMC   13.30 (+3.83%)
PFE   52.68 (+0.59%)
PYPL   88.32 (+7.08%)
NFLX   205.09 (+6.31%)
S&P 500   4,176.82 (+1.84%)
DOW   33,248.28 (+1.33%)
QQQ   314.38 (+2.74%)
AAPL   151.21 (+1.68%)
MSFT   274.58 (+0.79%)
FB   198.86 (+5.42%)
GOOGL   2,352.45 (+3.28%)
AMZN   2,510.22 (+3.15%)
TSLA   775.00 (+4.68%)
NVDA   195.92 (+6.94%)
NIO   18.85 (+7.29%)
BABA   97.50 (+4.41%)
AMD   108.59 (+7.28%)
CGC   4.71 (-0.21%)
MU   75.37 (+2.47%)
T   21.19 (-0.14%)
GE   78.00 (+0.62%)
F   13.89 (+2.51%)
DIS   110.87 (+1.54%)
AMC   13.30 (+3.83%)
PFE   52.68 (+0.59%)
PYPL   88.32 (+7.08%)
NFLX   205.09 (+6.31%)
S&P 500   4,176.82 (+1.84%)
DOW   33,248.28 (+1.33%)
QQQ   314.38 (+2.74%)
AAPL   151.21 (+1.68%)
MSFT   274.58 (+0.79%)
FB   198.86 (+5.42%)
GOOGL   2,352.45 (+3.28%)
AMZN   2,510.22 (+3.15%)
TSLA   775.00 (+4.68%)
NVDA   195.92 (+6.94%)
NIO   18.85 (+7.29%)
BABA   97.50 (+4.41%)
AMD   108.59 (+7.28%)
CGC   4.71 (-0.21%)
MU   75.37 (+2.47%)
T   21.19 (-0.14%)
GE   78.00 (+0.62%)
F   13.89 (+2.51%)
DIS   110.87 (+1.54%)
AMC   13.30 (+3.83%)
PFE   52.68 (+0.59%)
PYPL   88.32 (+7.08%)
NFLX   205.09 (+6.31%)

Colorado coal pile slide buries 2 workers; search underway

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | The Associated Press


Wind blows dust and tumbleweeds against a fence east of the Comanche Power Plant, Tuesday, March 18, 2014 near Pueblo, Colo. A search is underway for two workers buried in a coal pile at a southern Colorado power plant. Witnesses said the workers were buried in a slide on the 80-foot-tall coal pile at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo on Thursday, June 2 ,2022. (Chris McLean/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP, File)

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Two workers at a southern Colorado coal-fired electricity generating plant were buried Thursday when a slide happened on an 80-foot-high (24-meter-high) coal pile and rescuers were trying to find them, officials said.

Witnesses said the workers were buried Thursday morning in the slide at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, said Erik Duran, spokesman for the Pueblo Fire Department.

A rescue team arrived at the plant 10 minutes later and launched the search but had not made contact with the workers by early Thursday afternoon, Duran said.

Two helicopters were at the site, prepared to take victims needing medical care to a hospital, he said.

Witnesses reported that the accident happened on a feeder pile for the station's coal-fired power plant, which is Colorado's largest and is operated by Xcel Energy.

Xcel spokeswoman Lacey Nygard said the workers are employed by Savage, a Salt Lake City-based firm contracted by Xcel to operate and maintain the coal yard at Comanche and at other Xcel coal plants.

Xcel is working with Savage and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Department to determine the cause of the accident, Nygard said.


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.