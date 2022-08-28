Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
The Day of Financial Reckoning Is Near (Ad)
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
Small businesses feel the pinch from slowing housing market
3rd Massive Dollar Upheaval Has Started (Ad)
Small businesses fell the pinch from slowing housing market
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
The Day of Financial Reckoning Is Near (Ad)
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
Small businesses feel the pinch from slowing housing market
3rd Massive Dollar Upheaval Has Started (Ad)
Small businesses fell the pinch from slowing housing market
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
The Day of Financial Reckoning Is Near (Ad)
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
Small businesses feel the pinch from slowing housing market
3rd Massive Dollar Upheaval Has Started (Ad)
Small businesses fell the pinch from slowing housing market
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Fed tackles inflation with its most diverse leadership ever
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
The Day of Financial Reckoning Is Near (Ad)
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
Small businesses feel the pinch from slowing housing market
3rd Massive Dollar Upheaval Has Started (Ad)
Small businesses fell the pinch from slowing housing market
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire

Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

Sun., August 28, 2022 | Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one day, Sept. 3, 2022, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office.

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format.

Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters. This year, the August lull has been especially acute for exhibitors. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, cited the scant supply of major new releases in its recent plans to fill for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

But, if successful, National Cinema Day could flood theaters with moviegoers and potentially prompt them to return in the fall. Before each showing, ticket buyers will be shown a sizzle reel of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros.

"After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

After more than two years of pandemic, movie theaters rebounded significantly over the summer, seeing business return to nearly pre-pandemic levels. Films like “Top Gun: Maverick,”“Minions: Rise of Gru,”“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and “Jurassic World Dominion" pushed the domestic summer box office to $3.3 billion in ticket sales as of Aug. 21, according to data firm Comscore. That trails 2019 totals by about 20% but exhibitors have had about 30% fewer wide releases this year.


Organizers of National Cinema Day described the event as a trial that could become an annual fixture. While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.