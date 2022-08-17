Companies plan $2.6B investment in major Alaska oil project

S&P 500   4,274.04 (-0.72%)
DOW   33,980.32 (-0.50%)
QQQ   328.76 (-1.06%)
AAPL   174.77 (+1.01%)
MSFT   291.33 (-0.47%)
META   174.65 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   119.55 (-1.77%)
AMZN   142.08 (-1.86%)
TSLA   911.62 (-0.88%)
NVDA   183.48 (-2.81%)
NIO   20.10 (-3.87%)
BABA   89.77 (-3.11%)
AMD   98.30 (-1.90%)
MU   61.61 (-3.52%)
T   18.43 (-0.75%)
CGC   4.07 (+7.67%)
F   16.04 (-2.37%)
GE   79.89 (-1.46%)
DIS   122.79 (-1.74%)
AMC   20.92 (-15.68%)
PYPL   99.42 (-2.61%)
PFE   49.45 (-0.82%)
NFLX   241.03 (-1.90%)
S&P 500   4,274.04 (-0.72%)
DOW   33,980.32 (-0.50%)
QQQ   328.76 (-1.06%)
AAPL   174.77 (+1.01%)
MSFT   291.33 (-0.47%)
META   174.65 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   119.55 (-1.77%)
AMZN   142.08 (-1.86%)
TSLA   911.62 (-0.88%)
NVDA   183.48 (-2.81%)
NIO   20.10 (-3.87%)
BABA   89.77 (-3.11%)
AMD   98.30 (-1.90%)
MU   61.61 (-3.52%)
T   18.43 (-0.75%)
CGC   4.07 (+7.67%)
F   16.04 (-2.37%)
GE   79.89 (-1.46%)
DIS   122.79 (-1.74%)
AMC   20.92 (-15.68%)
PYPL   99.42 (-2.61%)
PFE   49.45 (-0.82%)
NFLX   241.03 (-1.90%)
S&P 500   4,274.04 (-0.72%)
DOW   33,980.32 (-0.50%)
QQQ   328.76 (-1.06%)
AAPL   174.77 (+1.01%)
MSFT   291.33 (-0.47%)
META   174.65 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   119.55 (-1.77%)
AMZN   142.08 (-1.86%)
TSLA   911.62 (-0.88%)
NVDA   183.48 (-2.81%)
NIO   20.10 (-3.87%)
BABA   89.77 (-3.11%)
AMD   98.30 (-1.90%)
MU   61.61 (-3.52%)
T   18.43 (-0.75%)
CGC   4.07 (+7.67%)
F   16.04 (-2.37%)
GE   79.89 (-1.46%)
DIS   122.79 (-1.74%)
AMC   20.92 (-15.68%)
PYPL   99.42 (-2.61%)
PFE   49.45 (-0.82%)
NFLX   241.03 (-1.90%)
S&P 500   4,274.04 (-0.72%)
DOW   33,980.32 (-0.50%)
QQQ   328.76 (-1.06%)
AAPL   174.77 (+1.01%)
MSFT   291.33 (-0.47%)
META   174.65 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   119.55 (-1.77%)
AMZN   142.08 (-1.86%)
TSLA   911.62 (-0.88%)
NVDA   183.48 (-2.81%)
NIO   20.10 (-3.87%)
BABA   89.77 (-3.11%)
AMD   98.30 (-1.90%)
MU   61.61 (-3.52%)
T   18.43 (-0.75%)
CGC   4.07 (+7.67%)
F   16.04 (-2.37%)
GE   79.89 (-1.46%)
DIS   122.79 (-1.74%)
AMC   20.92 (-15.68%)
PYPL   99.42 (-2.61%)
PFE   49.45 (-0.82%)
NFLX   241.03 (-1.90%)

Companies plan $2.6B investment in major Alaska oil project

Wed., August 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two oil and gas companies have announced plans to invest $2.6 billion into developing a major oil field on Alaska's North Slope.

Australia-based Santos and Spain-based Repsol made the announcement, which was lauded by state political leaders, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Santos has a 51% stake in the Pikka project, and the company said Tuesday that its investment will be $1.3 billion. Santos last year acquired Oil Search of Papua New Guinea, which had been working to advance the project.

Santos, in a statement, said the funds will cover the initial phase of development at the Pikka field, with 80,000 barrels of oil daily expected to begin flowing in 2026.

If developed, the field on state land east of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska could significantly boost the flow of oil through the trans-Alaska pipeline system. Development could also generate billions of dollars in state and local tax revenue, primarily through royalties to the state.

Another major North Slope oil prospect, ConocoPhillips' Willow project, has been delayed by litigation and a new environmental review.

Alaska U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan lauded the plans for the Pikka project. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said it “will continue the renaissance on Alaska’s North Slope.”

The companies said they would make efforts to offset and reduce fossil-fuel emissions, including through use of natural gas instead of diesel fuel during operations.

Fully developing the first phase will involve drilling 45 wells from a single well pad. Related infrastructure would include a production facility and pipelines, Repsol said in a statement.

Should you invest $1,000 in ConocoPhillips right now?

Before you consider ConocoPhillips, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ConocoPhillips wasn't on the list.

While ConocoPhillips currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.