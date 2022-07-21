50% OFF
S&P 500   3,984.15 (+0.61%)
DOW   31,902.61 (+0.09%)
QQQ   306.26 (+1.07%)
AAPL   154.86 (+1.19%)
MSFT   263.73 (+0.56%)
META   182.92 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   113.60 (-0.26%)
AMZN   123.62 (+0.69%)
TSLA   810.88 (+9.21%)
NVDA   180.89 (+1.58%)
NIO   20.54 (+0.83%)
BABA   104.25 (+0.28%)
AMD   91.43 (+2.24%)
MU   62.93 (-0.58%)
CGC   2.80 (-8.20%)
T   19.05 (-6.98%)
GE   68.27 (+0.56%)
F   12.91 (+1.41%)
DIS   103.96 (+0.59%)
AMC   17.77 (+1.43%)
PFE   51.04 (+0.43%)
PYPL   82.98 (+3.41%)
NFLX   219.15 (+1.25%)
Company plans 6,000+ electric vehicle chargers in Florida

Thursday, July 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A New Zealand-based company announced Thursday it plans to install more than 6,000 electric vehicle chargers in Florida over the coming months, mainly at commercial sites, parking lots and other developments.

Invisible Urban Charging, based in Auckland, New Zealand, is partnering with Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. to make the chargers available for all models of electric vehicles. The first are being installed at the new Truist Plaza, a Lincoln Property building in downtown Orlando.

The goal is to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles while at the same time providing local jobs, improving air quality, reducing oil dependence and contributing to the fight against climate change impacts, said Nigel Broomhall, co-founder and CEO of Invisible Urban Charging or IUC.

“EV charger infrastructure is a critical piece of the puzzle that will accelerate the shift to electric transport,”" Broomhall said in the company's news release.

IUC will sign contracts with real estate owners, developers, parking lot operators and other clients who pay the company a monthly fee once chargers are installed. Motorists pay to use them through an IUC charging app.

The initial phase involves 3,827 chargers being installed over the next 12 months in Florida, mainly in the Orlando and Tampa areas, with at least 50 chargers available at each site, according to the company.

Installing 6,000 EV chargers would make IUC the largest charging company in Florida, the statement said.


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



