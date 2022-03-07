Company reverses plans to build helicopters in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The Italian owners of a Switzerland-based helicopter company have backed out of plans to build a new model in south Louisiana, and the state is again looking for a new tenant.

Leonardo SpA is buying out Kopter Group AG's lease in Lafayette and now plans to build the single-engine helicopters in Philadelphia, where Leonardo Helicopters US is based, news outlets reported.

Leonardo, of Rome, bought Kopter in 2020, the year after the company based in Wetzikon, Switzerland, announced plans to use a manufacturing plant in Lafayette. The facility was built by Bell Helicopters, but Louisiana leaders said Bell failed to meet hiring goals and ended the agreement in 2019.

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority and state have been marketing the facility to potential clients, and the agency was planning to continue doing so at a trade show this week in Dallas, president and CEO Mandi Mitchell said.

Termination documents filed in late September show Leonardo was to pay $760,000 owed on the lease and $15,672 for repairs, The Advocate reported.

Bell built the $25 million plant with state money, and Leonardo said Kopter has maintained it since 2019, the Daily Advertiser reported.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.