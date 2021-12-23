S&P 500   4,725.79 (+0.62%)
DOW   35,950.56 (+0.55%)
QQQ   396.92 (+0.75%)
AAPL   176.28 (+0.36%)
MSFT   334.69 (+0.45%)
FB   335.24 (+1.45%)
GOOGL   2,938.33 (+0.34%)
AMZN   3,421.37 (+0.02%)
TSLA   1,067.00 (+5.76%)
NVDA   296.40 (+0.82%)
BABA   118.66 (+0.72%)
NIO   30.52 (+2.24%)
CGC   9.62 (+2.67%)
AMD   146.14 (+1.57%)
MU   94.42 (+4.52%)
GE   94.00 (+1.00%)
T   24.87 (+0.36%)
F   20.25 (+0.55%)
DIS   153.63 (+1.15%)
PFE   58.71 (-1.41%)
AMC   28.52 (-0.56%)
ACB   6.12 (+3.20%)
BA   204.22 (+1.25%)
Company seeks to restore oil lease on land sacred to tribes

Thursday, December 23, 2021 | Matthew Brown, Associated Press


The sun sets over the Badger-Two Medicine area Friday, March 25, 2016 near Browning, Mont. U.S. Attorneys for an oil and gas company are asking a federal judge to reinstate a drilling lease in the area that is considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada. (Greg Lindstrom/Flathead Beacon via AP, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for a Louisiana oil and gas company have asked a federal judge to reinstate a drilling lease it held on land considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada.

The long-disputed energy lease in the Badger-Two Medicine area of northwestern Montana near the Blackfeet Reservation was cancelled in 2016 under then-U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell. That decision was upheld by a federal appeals court last year.

Now Solenex LLC — the company that held the lease — is making another run at getting a court to restore its drilling rights. In court documents filed Thursday in a lawsuit against the Interior Department, its attorneys argued that Jewell exceeded her authority and the lease should be reinstated.

Solenex founder Sidney Longwell, who died last year, bought the 10-square-mile (25-square kilometer) lease in 1982 but never drilled on the site. Instead, Longwell confronted major bureaucratic delays within the U.S. departments of Interior and Agriculture that prompted the company to sue in 2013.

The Badger-Two-Medicine area near Glacier National Park is the site of the creation story of the Blackfoot tribes of southern Canada and Montana’s Blackfeet Nation. There have been efforts to declare it a national monument or make it a cultural heritage area, and tribal leaders have bitterly opposed Solenex’s drilling aspirations.

The Blackfeet have intervened in the case on the side of the government. Blackfeet Nation historic preservation officer John Murray said tribal officials were confident in the case against drilling.

“We knew they still wanted to try to do drilling,” Murray said. "We've got some good attorneys. I think we're going to prevail."

Solenex attorneys said the government unlawfully “outsourced” its decisions by deferring to the tribe's wishes to block drilling. They said officials should have considered ways drilling impacts could be lessened or offset if it were to proceed.

Interior Department spokesperson Tyler Cherry declined to comment on the case.

Solenex's lawsuit is being waged by the Mountain States Legal Foundation, a Colorado-based firm that pursues cases involving property rights, guns rights and other conservative causes.


