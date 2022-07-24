Conagra Brands Hikes Dividends Ahead of Investor Day

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur

Conagra Brands Hikes Dividends Ahead of Investor Day

Last updated on Sunday, July 24, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) are up 1% to trade at $33.51 at last check, after the company approved a quarterly dividend payment of 33 cents per share to be paid on Sept. 1 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 3. The packaged goods name will also host its 2022 Investor Day on Wednesday, July 27 to discuss the future outlook of the business, brands, growth strategies, supply chain modernization, and its ongoing sustainability efforts.

It has been a particularly volatile year for Conagra Brands stock so far, which had its latest rally rejected at the $36 mark. The shares are now trading firmly below their 20-day moving average, an area that has served as both support and resistance over the last several months. Year-to-date, CAG is slightly below breakeven with a 2% deficit.

CAG 20 Day

Options traders have been much more bullish than usual. This is per CAG's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.87 over at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which ranks in the 88th percentile of its annual range. 

The stock provides a fair valuation, at a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.66, and a price-sales ratio of 1.38. Conagra Brands stock also offers a very attractive dividend yield of 3.77% with a forward dividend of $1.25. In turn, investors looking to preserve their wealth over long periods of time may be best suited for Conagra Brands stock, seeing as the business’ growth rate remains low.

For 2023, the food company is expected to grow its revenues 4.6% and its earnings 2.1%. CAG is also anticipated to increase its revenues and earnings 1.2% and 7.5%, respectively, for 2024. Conagra Brands’ balance sheet presents a large risk, with just $83.3 million in cash, and a massive $8.98 billion in total debt, which could be a long-term issue for the business.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.