Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
This Eco-Friendly Disposable Diaper Aims to Disrupt Its Industry
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
This Eco-Friendly Disposable Diaper Aims to Disrupt Its Industry
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
This Eco-Friendly Disposable Diaper Aims to Disrupt Its Industry
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
This Eco-Friendly Disposable Diaper Aims to Disrupt Its Industry
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates

Conference on Japanese-African economic cooperation to begin

Sat., August 27, 2022 | Francesca Ebel, Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — African heads of state, representatives of international organizations and private business leaders are in Tunisia this weekend for the eighth iteration of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, a triennial event launched by Japan to promote growth and security in Africa.

Economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, a food crisis worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine, and climate change are among the challenges facing many African countries as well as some of the topics that are are expected to define the two-day conference, which starts Saturday.

While 30 African heads of state and government are set to attend the event in Tunis, Tunisia's capital, many key talks will be held remotely, including that of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the summit.

The Japanese government created and hosted the first TICAD summit in 1993. The conferences now are co-organized with the United Nations, the African Union and the World Bank. Since the inaugural meeting, the summits have generated 26 development projects in 20 African countries.

This year, discussions around an increase of Japanese investments in Africa is anticipated – with particular focus on supporting start-ups and food security initiatives. Japan has said it plans to provide assistance for the production of rice, alongside a promised $130 million in food aid.

Africa Center for Strategic Studies, an academic institution of the U.S. Defense Department, compared the conference's format to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, “where government, business, and civil society leaders participate on an equal basis.”

However, this weekend's summit has sparked controversy in Tunis, which faces its own acute economic crisis, including a recent spike in food and gasoline shortages.

Critics have spoken out about organizers’ alleged “white-washing” of the city, which has seen cleaner streets and infrastructure improvements in preparation for the conference summit. One local commentator said the North African capital looked like it had applied makeup to impress participants.


Meanwhile, the journalists' union in Tunisia issued a statement Friday condemning restrictions on reporting and information around the summit.

Follow all of AP's coverage of Africa: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

