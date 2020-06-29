AAPL   361.42 (+2.20%)
MSFT   197.62 (+0.66%)
FB   219.65 (+1.65%)
GOOGL   1,386.26 (+1.74%)
AMZN   2,694.18 (+0.05%)
NVDA   366.30 (+0.03%)
CGC   16.35 (+2.51%)
BABA   215.52 (-0.09%)
MU   48.81 (+0.66%)
GE   6.67 (+2.93%)
TSLA   989.19 (+3.07%)
AMD   49.84 (-0.52%)
T   29.69 (+2.10%)
ACB   12.64 (+1.36%)
F   6.04 (+2.20%)
GILD   74.75 (+0.24%)
DIS   110.83 (+1.59%)
BAC   23.32 (+0.73%)
NFLX   443.72 (+0.07%)
BA   183.58 (+7.98%)
AAPL   361.42 (+2.20%)
MSFT   197.62 (+0.66%)
FB   219.65 (+1.65%)
GOOGL   1,386.26 (+1.74%)
AMZN   2,694.18 (+0.05%)
NVDA   366.30 (+0.03%)
CGC   16.35 (+2.51%)
BABA   215.52 (-0.09%)
MU   48.81 (+0.66%)
GE   6.67 (+2.93%)
TSLA   989.19 (+3.07%)
AMD   49.84 (-0.52%)
T   29.69 (+2.10%)
ACB   12.64 (+1.36%)
F   6.04 (+2.20%)
GILD   74.75 (+0.24%)
DIS   110.83 (+1.59%)
BAC   23.32 (+0.73%)
NFLX   443.72 (+0.07%)
BA   183.58 (+7.98%)
AAPL   361.42 (+2.20%)
MSFT   197.62 (+0.66%)
FB   219.65 (+1.65%)
GOOGL   1,386.26 (+1.74%)
AMZN   2,694.18 (+0.05%)
NVDA   366.30 (+0.03%)
CGC   16.35 (+2.51%)
BABA   215.52 (-0.09%)
MU   48.81 (+0.66%)
GE   6.67 (+2.93%)
TSLA   989.19 (+3.07%)
AMD   49.84 (-0.52%)
T   29.69 (+2.10%)
ACB   12.64 (+1.36%)
F   6.04 (+2.20%)
GILD   74.75 (+0.24%)
DIS   110.83 (+1.59%)
BAC   23.32 (+0.73%)
NFLX   443.72 (+0.07%)
BA   183.58 (+7.98%)
AAPL   361.42 (+2.20%)
MSFT   197.62 (+0.66%)
FB   219.65 (+1.65%)
GOOGL   1,386.26 (+1.74%)
AMZN   2,694.18 (+0.05%)
NVDA   366.30 (+0.03%)
CGC   16.35 (+2.51%)
BABA   215.52 (-0.09%)
MU   48.81 (+0.66%)
GE   6.67 (+2.93%)
TSLA   989.19 (+3.07%)
AMD   49.84 (-0.52%)
T   29.69 (+2.10%)
ACB   12.64 (+1.36%)
F   6.04 (+2.20%)
GILD   74.75 (+0.24%)
DIS   110.83 (+1.59%)
BAC   23.32 (+0.73%)
NFLX   443.72 (+0.07%)
BA   183.58 (+7.98%)
Log in

Conflicting emotions as France shutters oldest nuclear plant

Monday, June 29, 2020 | The Associated Press


This Feb.21, 2020 file photo shows the nuclear complex in Fessenheim, eastern France. Nuclear workers lamented the switching off Monday of France's oldest nuclear reactor, a closure celebrated by anti-nuclear campaigners. The last of two 900-megawatt reactors at Fessenheim was being powered down and disconnected from the grid overnight, part of a policy shift to reduce France's world-leading dependence on nuclear power. (AP Photo/Jean-François Badias, File)

PARIS (AP) — Nuclear workers lamented the switching off Monday of France's oldest nuclear reactor, a closure celebrated by anti-nuclear campaigners.

The last of two 900-megawatt reactors at Fessenheim was being powered down and taken offline overnight, part of a policy shift to reduce France's world-leading dependence on nuclear power.

The No. 1 reactor at the plant on the border with Germany was shut down in February.

Workers at electricity giant EDF, which operates Fessenheim and France's 18 other nuclear plants, described the closure as a tough blow.

“All the employees are mourning,” tweeted the CGT union at the plant, with a photo of someone wearing a black armband.

“It's the carrying out of a death sentence,” said Philippe Page Le Merour, a CGT representative.

Germany has long called for the plant to be shut down. It has been supplying electricity to the French grid since 1977.

Celebrated as a victory by anti-nuclear campaigners, Fessenheim's closure still leaves France with 56 pressurized water reactors at 18 plants. Nuclear energy supplies France with almost three-quarters of its electricity, more than any other country.

Under an energy strategy laid out in 2018 by President Emmanuel Macron, that balance is now shifting, with greater emphasis on renewables. The government has outlined plans for 12 more reactor closures and for only half of France's electricity to still come from nuclear by 2035.

___

Read all the AP stories on climate change and its impacts at https://apnews.com/Climate

15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most

There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies are going to outperform the market.

Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.

This slide show lists the 15 energy companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for $1.00

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring

    View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio.

  • Stock Ideas and Recommendations

    Get daily stock ideas top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report.

  • Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools

    Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis.

Start Your Risk-Free Trial Subscription Here
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.