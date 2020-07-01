AAPL   364.11 (-0.19%)
MSFT   204.70 (+0.58%)
FB   237.55 (+4.62%)
GOOGL   1,442.00 (+1.69%)
AMZN   2,878.70 (+4.35%)
NVDA   381.20 (+0.34%)
CGC   16.47 (+1.92%)
BABA   215.95 (+0.12%)
MU   49.70 (-3.53%)
GE   6.74 (-1.32%)
TSLA   1,119.63 (+3.69%)
AMD   52.58 (-0.06%)
T   29.90 (-1.09%)
ACB   12.27 (-1.21%)
F   5.98 (-1.64%)
GILD   76.06 (-1.14%)
DIS   113.01 (+1.35%)
BAC   23.26 (-2.06%)
NFLX   485.64 (+6.72%)
BA   180.32 (-1.63%)
AAPL   364.11 (-0.19%)
MSFT   204.70 (+0.58%)
FB   237.55 (+4.62%)
GOOGL   1,442.00 (+1.69%)
AMZN   2,878.70 (+4.35%)
NVDA   381.20 (+0.34%)
CGC   16.47 (+1.92%)
BABA   215.95 (+0.12%)
MU   49.70 (-3.53%)
GE   6.74 (-1.32%)
TSLA   1,119.63 (+3.69%)
AMD   52.58 (-0.06%)
T   29.90 (-1.09%)
ACB   12.27 (-1.21%)
F   5.98 (-1.64%)
GILD   76.06 (-1.14%)
DIS   113.01 (+1.35%)
BAC   23.26 (-2.06%)
NFLX   485.64 (+6.72%)
BA   180.32 (-1.63%)
AAPL   364.11 (-0.19%)
MSFT   204.70 (+0.58%)
FB   237.55 (+4.62%)
GOOGL   1,442.00 (+1.69%)
AMZN   2,878.70 (+4.35%)
NVDA   381.20 (+0.34%)
CGC   16.47 (+1.92%)
BABA   215.95 (+0.12%)
MU   49.70 (-3.53%)
GE   6.74 (-1.32%)
TSLA   1,119.63 (+3.69%)
AMD   52.58 (-0.06%)
T   29.90 (-1.09%)
ACB   12.27 (-1.21%)
F   5.98 (-1.64%)
GILD   76.06 (-1.14%)
DIS   113.01 (+1.35%)
BAC   23.26 (-2.06%)
NFLX   485.64 (+6.72%)
BA   180.32 (-1.63%)
AAPL   364.11 (-0.19%)
MSFT   204.70 (+0.58%)
FB   237.55 (+4.62%)
GOOGL   1,442.00 (+1.69%)
AMZN   2,878.70 (+4.35%)
NVDA   381.20 (+0.34%)
CGC   16.47 (+1.92%)
BABA   215.95 (+0.12%)
MU   49.70 (-3.53%)
GE   6.74 (-1.32%)
TSLA   1,119.63 (+3.69%)
AMD   52.58 (-0.06%)
T   29.90 (-1.09%)
ACB   12.27 (-1.21%)
F   5.98 (-1.64%)
GILD   76.06 (-1.14%)
DIS   113.01 (+1.35%)
BAC   23.26 (-2.06%)
NFLX   485.64 (+6.72%)
BA   180.32 (-1.63%)
Log in

Congress extends relief program for COVID-slammed businesses

Posted on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 By Andrew Taylor, Associated Press


Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, gestures toward Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell, as they appear before a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve pandemic response, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday easily passed a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses slammed by the coronavirus, speeding the measure to President Donald Trump.

Approval by voice vote without debate came after Democrats pushed the legislation through the GOP-controlled Senate late Tuesday as spikes in coronavirus cases in many states led to renewed shutdowns of bars and other businesses.

Trump was expected to sign the measure.

The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8. Lawmakers created the program in March and have modified it twice since, adding money on one occasion and more recently permitting more flexible use of the funding despite some grumbling among GOP conservatives.

About $130 billion of $660 billion approved for the program remains eligible for businesses to seek direct federal subsidies for payroll and other costs such as rent, though demand for the Paycheck Protection Program has pretty much dried up in recent weeks.

Sponsors of the program, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla., want to re-purpose the money in a way that's more targeted for businesses suffering during the upswing in cases.

It was part of an almost $3 trillion federal response to a menacing virus that has slammed the economy as consumers and workers were forced to stay at home through much of spring.

The subsidies come in the form of federal loans that can be forgiven if businesses follow rules such as utilizing 60% of the loan for payroll costs. The loans have been a lifeline to almost 5 million firms, but business owners are looking for more flexibility and aid that helps them survive over the long haul.

8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis

Depending on how you look at it, the economic outlook is getting cloudier or clearer.

The argument for a cloudy economy is easy to make. Multiple times of day we hear about more Americans testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The worldwide number of positive tests exceeds one million. And unfortunately, it will go higher. We just don’t know by how much.

But there are two parts to this ongoing situation. The first is the real-time science experiment as the world attempts to flatten the curve. The other is the very real economic impact. And the numbers of the economic carnage are coming in faster than any significant evidence of a flattening curve.

The number of unemployed now exceeds six million and will only rise. The government is throwing everything including the kitchen sink at the problem. But it’s an experiment in real-time. We won’t know the results for some time.

But even while we wait for a new normal to return, there are ways for you to profit. There are companies that are keeping our economy going now, and have a business model that sets them up well for success after the pandemic is over.

View the "8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for $1.00

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring

    View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio.

  • Stock Ideas and Recommendations

    Get daily stock ideas top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report.

  • Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools

    Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis.

Start Your Risk-Free Trial Subscription Here
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.