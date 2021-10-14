S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
SGH Is A Smart Buy
Is Now The Time To Pile Into Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears
S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
SGH Is A Smart Buy
Is Now The Time To Pile Into Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears
S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
SGH Is A Smart Buy
Is Now The Time To Pile Into Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears
S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
SGH Is A Smart Buy
Is Now The Time To Pile Into Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears

Consortium behind Pegasus Project wins EU journalism prize

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The consortium of journalists behind the Pegasus Project investigation into malware from Israel-based NSO Group that provided further evidence that it was used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents, won the top European Union journalism prize Thursday.

The European Parliament said in a statement that the “unprecedented leak of more than 50,000 phone numbers selected for surveillance by the customers of the Israeli company NSO Group shows how this technology has been systematically abused for years.”

The list was obtained by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and the human rights group Amnesty International and shared with 16 news organizations. Journalists were able to identify more than 1,000 individuals in 50 countries who were allegedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance.

They include 189 journalists, more than 600 politicians and government officials, at least 65 business executives, 85 human rights activists and several heads of state, according to The Washington Post, a consortium member. The journalists work for organizations including The Associated Press, Reuters, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Le Monde and The Financial Times.

The EU's inaugural prize of 20,000 euros (around $23,000) is named after Daphne Caruana Galizia and is a tribute to the Maltese investigative journalist who was killed in a car bomb attack four years ago.


7 Undervalued Stocks in an Overvalued Market

In June 2021 the investment firm, Bespoke Investments made this ominous pronouncement: “Investors simultaneously think the market is overvalued, but likely to keep climbing.”

This statement was meant to be a warning to investors. However, investors have shown that they can be very resilient even as the major indices continue to reach new highs.

So it would seem strange to be looking at a list of undervalued stocks. But looking at undervalued stocks is a form of value investing. And in 2021, investors are shifting between growth and value investing on a monthly, if not weekly basis.

An undervalued stock is one that is considered to be trading below its fair value. However, there’s no singular right way to identify undervalued stocks. Some investors prefer to look at fundamental metrics. Others will look for technical signals.

The one common element of all undervalued stocks is that they are stocks that have room to grow. That’s something that all investors can get behind. And in this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that are showing signs of being undervalued at this time.

View the "7 Undervalued Stocks in an Overvalued Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.