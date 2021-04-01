Construction spending dips 0.8% in February amid bad weather

A workman carries beamS at a new housing site in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. U.S. construction spending fell in February after several months of steady gains, likely because of unseasonably cold weather and winter storms in the south. The Commerce Department said Thursday, April 1, that spending on building projects slipped 0.8% in February, after a 1.2% gain in January. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending fell in February after several months of steady gains, likely because of unseasonably cold weather and winter storms in the south.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that spending on building projects slipped 0.8% in February, after a 1.2% gain in January. The drop was driven by lower spending on apartments, hotels, hospitals and educational facilities.
Public construction spending also dropped sharply, declining by 1.7%. State and local government budgets have come under strain during the pandemic, as tax revenue has fallen amid widespread unemployment and lower business revenue.
Home building has been a bright spot for construction in the pandemic, as more people have sought larger living spaces to work from home and for children to attend school online. But residential construction shrank 0.2% last month, mostly because of bad weather. The drop was driven by a decline in apartment construction, while single-family home building rose slightly.
New home construction has been a big driver for developers since the pandemic. Construction spending on homes and apartments has soared more than 21% in the past year, driving all construction spending up 5.3% since the pandemic struck.
7 Cloud Computing Stocks to Lift Your Portfolio to New Heights
Cloud computing sounds complicated, and it has become more sophisticated as it evolves. However, the basic idea behind the cloud is the same. The “cloud” is a euphemistic term for the delivery of different services via the internet. In its early days, the cloud was used exclusively for data storage. Here’s an easy example of why this was important.
Back when the internet was cutting its teeth, I worked in marketing communications. The need to comply with Total Quality Control Systems (TQCS) for our largest clients meant we had to save every version of our files. Every. Single. One.
Now imagine that you’re producing a 120-page product catalog complete with photos and charts. Your hard drive is burning up just thinking about it. Yet that “data” had to be stored somewhere. And so we had a virtual server farm to try to warehouse all these graphic intensive (and memory sucking) files until we could archive them.
Other than the storage nightmare, consider that it was a pain to work remotely. You could copy a file from the server, but then were you working on the right file? I’m sure at least one person is reading this who remembers this pain.
The cloud takes that away. Cloud computing allows you to store files on a secure, remote server that everyone can access anywhere they have an internet connection. But it’s become so much more than that. Cloud computing now gives businesses a platform from which they can create applications and software. If that sounds confusing, I hope to simplify it in this presentation.
To help you understand which cloud computing stocks, you may want to add to your portfolio, and we’ve created this special presentation. These are seven of the cloud computing stocks that will continue to grow with the sector.
View the "7 Cloud Computing Stocks to Lift Your Portfolio to New Heights".