Construction Stock Faces Multiple Headwinds

Analysts still lean firmly bullish on D. R. Horton stock, with 13 still calling the security a “buy” or better, while the remaining nine say “hold” or worse. This leaves ample room for downgrades moving forward.

Options look like a good way to go when weighing in on DHI. The stock is seeing attractively priced premiums right now, per its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard Index (SVI) that sits in the low 10th percentile of its annual range.

Our recommended put has a leverage ratio of -6.18, and will double in value on a 13.9% drop in the underlying shares.