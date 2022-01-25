Consumer goods giant Unilever cutting 1,500 management jobs





LONDON (AP) — Unilever, which makes Vaseline skin care products and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, says it's laying off 1,500 staff as part of a company-wide restructuring.

The proposed changes mean that senior management jobs will be cut by about 15% while junior management roles will be reduced by 5%, it said Tuesday. The London-based consumer goods giant employs 149,000 people globally.

The changes, which are subject to consultation, won't affect factory teams, Unilever said in a statement posted on its website.

Under the reorganization, the company will be organized into five distinct groups: beauty and wellbeing, personal care, home care, nutrition, and ice cream.

The shakeup ”will enable us to be more responsive to consumer and channel trends, with crystal-clear accountability for delivery," CEO Alan Jope said.

The revamp comes swiftly after news this month that the company made an unsolicited 50 billion pound ($67 billion) bid to acquire GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health care unit that was rejected, sending its shares tumbling and sparking a backlash from leading investors.

Unilever has more than 400 consumer brands, including Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton tea, Dove soap and Rexona deodorant.

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.