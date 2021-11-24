S&P 500   4,683.05 (-0.16%)
DOW   35,738.89 (-0.21%)
QQQ   396.12 (-0.34%)
AAPL   160.98 (-0.27%)
MSFT   335.53 (-0.64%)
FB   338.28 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   2,903.35 (-0.42%)
AMZN   3,573.90 (-0.17%)
TSLA   1,109.74 (+0.06%)
NVDA   320.87 (+1.07%)
BABA   134.96 (+0.97%)
NIO   41.94 (-0.24%)
CGC   11.87 (+2.15%)
AMD   153.21 (+2.19%)
GE   101.62 (-0.45%)
MU   85.89 (+0.56%)
T   24.50 (-1.05%)
F   20.18 (-0.10%)
DIS   151.00 (-0.02%)
ACB   6.80 (+2.56%)
AMC   39.05 (-0.28%)
PFE   51.16 (+0.16%)
BA   209.41 (+0.13%)
Consumer spending rebounds in October, inflation elevated

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 | Martin Crutsinger, AP Economics Writer


People shop for frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. First, the good news: There is no shortage of whole turkeys in the U.S. this Thanksgiving. But those turkeys — along with other holiday staples like cranberry sauce and pie filling — could cost more. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending rebounded in October, rising by a solid 1.3%, but inflation remains elevated, rising over the past year at the fastest pace in more than three decades.

The jump in consumer spending last month was double the 0.6% gain in September, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

At the same time, consumer prices rose 5% compared with the same period last year, the fastest 12-month gain since the same stretch ending in November 1990. The surge in prices this year contributed to the 1.6% rise in spending in November, yet adjusting for inflation, spending was up a still-solid 0.7% after a 0.3% inflation-adjusted gain in September.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.5% in October after having fallen 1% in September, a reflection of a drop in government support payments.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, is being closely watched by economists who believe strength in this area will lift the overall economy in the final three months of this year.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


