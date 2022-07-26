50% OFF
S&P 500   3,935.29 (-0.80%)
DOW   31,897.55 (-0.29%)
QQQ   296.64 (-1.21%)
AAPL   151.94 (-0.66%)
MSFT   254.23 (-1.78%)
META   163.47 (-1.91%)
GOOGL   106.48 (-0.96%)
AMZN   116.80 (-3.58%)
TSLA   787.57 (-2.20%)
NVDA   167.67 (-1.51%)
NIO   18.97 (-1.86%)
BABA   101.82 (+0.75%)
AMD   86.62 (-1.05%)
MU   60.23 (+0.13%)
CGC   2.38 (-6.30%)
T   18.34 (-1.03%)
GE   71.58 (+4.71%)
F   12.55 (-2.26%)
DIS   100.92 (-1.72%)
AMC   14.24 (-4.49%)
PFE   52.25 (+0.93%)
PYPL   77.22 (-5.43%)
NFLX   217.07 (-0.66%)
Consumers confidence slides for third straight month in July

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | Matt Ott, AP Business Writer


A customer checks price tags while shopping at a retail store in Schaumburg, Ill., Thursday, June 30, 2022. Consumers picked up their spending in June from May despite surging prices in gas and food. U.S. retail sales rose 1% last month, from a revised decline of 0.1 % in May, the Commerce Department said Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence slid again in July higher prices for food, gas and just about everything else continued to weigh on Americans.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 95.7 in July from 98.4 in June, largely due to consumers' anxiety over the current conditions, particularly four-decade high inflation.

The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — fell from 147.2 to 141.3.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark borrowing rate again Wednesday — possibly by another three-quarters of a point — in an effort to combat the persistent inflation that settled in during the pandemic. The U.S. central bank has already raised rates by a combined 1.25% since May and it's already cooled a once red-hot housing market as mortgage rates tick higher.

U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession if consumers pull back on spending.

The government’s consumer price index soared 9.1% over the past year, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, with nearly half of the increase due to higher energy costs.

