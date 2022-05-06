Contract talks near for thousands of West Coast dockworkers

S&P 500   4,123.34 (-0.57%)
DOW   32,899.37 (-0.30%)
QQQ   309.25 (-1.20%)
AAPL   157.28 (+0.33%)
MSFT   274.73 (-0.94%)
FB   203.77 (-2.17%)
GOOGL   2,314.93 (-0.65%)
AMZN   2,295.45 (-1.40%)
TSLA   865.65 (-0.87%)
NVDA   186.75 (-0.90%)
BABA   90.05 (-4.85%)
NIO   14.92 (-2.99%)
AMD   95.34 (+1.57%)
CGC   5.97 (-1.65%)
MU   70.35 (-1.32%)
T   20.03 (+0.40%)
GE   78.23 (-0.46%)
F   14.21 (-2.20%)
DIS   110.29 (-2.06%)
AMC   13.76 (-6.33%)
PFE   49.04 (+1.22%)
PYPL   81.68 (-4.39%)
NFLX   180.97 (-3.90%)
S&P 500   4,123.34 (-0.57%)
DOW   32,899.37 (-0.30%)
QQQ   309.25 (-1.20%)
AAPL   157.28 (+0.33%)
MSFT   274.73 (-0.94%)
FB   203.77 (-2.17%)
GOOGL   2,314.93 (-0.65%)
AMZN   2,295.45 (-1.40%)
TSLA   865.65 (-0.87%)
NVDA   186.75 (-0.90%)
BABA   90.05 (-4.85%)
NIO   14.92 (-2.99%)
AMD   95.34 (+1.57%)
CGC   5.97 (-1.65%)
MU   70.35 (-1.32%)
T   20.03 (+0.40%)
GE   78.23 (-0.46%)
F   14.21 (-2.20%)
DIS   110.29 (-2.06%)
AMC   13.76 (-6.33%)
PFE   49.04 (+1.22%)
PYPL   81.68 (-4.39%)
NFLX   180.97 (-3.90%)
S&P 500   4,123.34 (-0.57%)
DOW   32,899.37 (-0.30%)
QQQ   309.25 (-1.20%)
AAPL   157.28 (+0.33%)
MSFT   274.73 (-0.94%)
FB   203.77 (-2.17%)
GOOGL   2,314.93 (-0.65%)
AMZN   2,295.45 (-1.40%)
TSLA   865.65 (-0.87%)
NVDA   186.75 (-0.90%)
BABA   90.05 (-4.85%)
NIO   14.92 (-2.99%)
AMD   95.34 (+1.57%)
CGC   5.97 (-1.65%)
MU   70.35 (-1.32%)
T   20.03 (+0.40%)
GE   78.23 (-0.46%)
F   14.21 (-2.20%)
DIS   110.29 (-2.06%)
AMC   13.76 (-6.33%)
PFE   49.04 (+1.22%)
PYPL   81.68 (-4.39%)
NFLX   180.97 (-3.90%)
S&P 500   4,123.34 (-0.57%)
DOW   32,899.37 (-0.30%)
QQQ   309.25 (-1.20%)
AAPL   157.28 (+0.33%)
MSFT   274.73 (-0.94%)
FB   203.77 (-2.17%)
GOOGL   2,314.93 (-0.65%)
AMZN   2,295.45 (-1.40%)
TSLA   865.65 (-0.87%)
NVDA   186.75 (-0.90%)
BABA   90.05 (-4.85%)
NIO   14.92 (-2.99%)
AMD   95.34 (+1.57%)
CGC   5.97 (-1.65%)
MU   70.35 (-1.32%)
T   20.03 (+0.40%)
GE   78.23 (-0.46%)
F   14.21 (-2.20%)
DIS   110.29 (-2.06%)
AMC   13.76 (-6.33%)
PFE   49.04 (+1.22%)
PYPL   81.68 (-4.39%)
NFLX   180.97 (-3.90%)

Contract talks near for thousands of West Coast dockworkers

Friday, May 6, 2022 | John Antczak, Associated Press


A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near vessels moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific at the Port of Los Angeles, on Nov. 30, 2021. Contract negotiations between 22,000 workers at 29 West Coast ports and representatives of shipping companies will begin next week with automation and its impact on jobs emerging as a major point of contention amid supply chain issues. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Contract negotiations between 22,000 workers at 29 West Coast ports and representatives of shipping companies will begin next week with automation and its impact on jobs emerging as a major point of contention amid supply chain issues.

Talks between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association will take place against the backdrop of pandemic safety issues, surging imports that left backlogs of ships anchored offshore, and declining exports.

The current contract expires July 1.

Negotiations are expected to extend past that date, Pacific Maritime Association President and CEO Jim McKenna said Friday during an online briefing hosted by Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.

“I think everybody is optimistic going into this one that we're gonna get where we need,” McKenna said. “Whether we go past July 1 or not is not the issue. It's just we need to stay at the table and get an agreement without causing any further disruptions.”

But with contract talks looming, the ILWU has reacted strongly to the release early this month of a report commissioned by the Pacific Maritime Association that strongly supported automated cargo handling and found that it did not hurt jobs.

“It’s obvious that the PMA is issuing its report as posturing as we go into negotiations," union official Frank Ponce De Leon said in a statement Friday.

“However, much of what their report claims is counter to numerous previous reports on automated terminals that cite job loss and weakened efficiencies. The bottom line is that automation has killed jobs at the ports,” he wrote.

ILWU International President Willie Adams asserted in a separate letter that automation also poses a national security risk by placing ports at risk of being hacked.

Asked if he was concerned that the automation report would cause talks to begin with animosity, McKenna said there was nothing significant in the timing.


“We've had these discussions on an ongoing basis with the ILWU and they're always difficult conversations,” he said. “I would say the very simple (reason) why the report was released when it was it's because it was finished. It wasn't any special timing.”

West Coast ports are key links to trade with Asia. The 29 ports represent approximately 12% of the nation’s gross domestic product, Seroka said.

The Port of Los Angeles and the neighboring Port of Long Beach, known as the San Pedro Bay port complex, collectively handle more than 30% of waterborne containerized imports and exports in the U.S.

The surge of imports during the pandemic has led to logjams of ships anchored off Southern California waiting to be unloaded and difficulties in moving cargo off the docks fast enough.

Seroka said those problems persist, especially for cargo destined to move out by rail, but the backlog of waiting ships has improved.

Ships are now staged 150 miles (241 kilometers) offshore for reasons including keeping pollution from affecting coastal communities.

“We've worked those down from a peak of 109 ships waiting back in January to today's number of 35,” Seroka said. “There's still much more work to do, but very encouraging.”

Forty-six ships were en route from Asia as of Friday.

McKenna said contract negotiations will cover hours, wages, working conditions and other topics, but he would not comment specifically on those issues or discuss the Pacific Maritime Association's key goals in the contract.

“Hopefully everybody is focused to the point that there will be no further disruption to a fragile supply chain," he said.


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.