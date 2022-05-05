Convert Any Text to Speech with This Simple Tool





Life as an entrepreneur requires a lot of multitasking. You have a lot of different things calling for your attention, sometimes you need a little help. For those times you need to read through a contract while simultaneously crunching numbers, it would help to have someone reading to you, right?

Enter TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech. TexTalky is a powerful AI text-to-speech synthesizer that can turn any text or script into a lifelike natural human voice in just three steps. TexTalky's cloud-based AI tech is powered by Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon and covers more than 128 international languages and accents, with more than 745 human voices available.

TexTalky has virtually limitless use-cases, from reviewing documents to YouTube narration and marketing content to reading podcast ads — you choose exactly how you want to use your human voice. Just record and export as an MP3, OOG, or WAV file.

One verified user writes, "I'm really impressed with TexTalky! It's so easy to use and I love the wide range of voices to choose from. The app makes it so easy to turn any text into a lifelike human voice. I would definitely recommend this app to anyone looking for an easy way to create text-to-speech synthesis."

With a lifetime subscription to TexTalky, you'll get one million welcome characters with 50,000 characters monthly after the end of your welcome credits. You'll have complete access to languages, dialects, and voices, as well as SSML tags support for voice effects and free commercial use of all voices.

In need of another voice for your personal assistance or marketing materials? For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech for 93 percent off $540 at just $37. That's much less than hiring a personal assistant.

Prices subject to change.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.