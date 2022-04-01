Core Inflation Jumped A 40-Year Record 6.4% In February

Core inflation in the U.S. soared by 6.4% in February from a year ago amid food and gas heavy increases. It is the highest increase of this since January 1982, and the outlook is inflation will likely continue to grow in the coming months.

Inflation Drivers

As reported by AP News, the Federal Reserve considers the core personal consumption expenditures price index as the most reliable inflation metric. Excluding food and gas prices, core inflation grew 5.4% in February year-on-year.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The inflation issues are bound to get worse as the Russia-Ukraine war rages in Europe and global oil and commodity markets are seeing significant price increases —also, consumer demand bounced back from pandemic lows.

Amid the core inflation jump, consumption decelerated and people increased spending by a meek 0.2%, down from a 2.7% surge in January. Services became the main focus for consumers as they resumed travel and entertainment activities after COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

“Spending on such services grew 0.6%, the most since July, while purchases of autos, furniture, clothes, and other goods dropped 2.1%,” AP reports.

Chief economist Richard Moody of Regions Financial, said, “Higher food and energy prices stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and renewed global supply chain impediments stemming from shutdowns in China figure to sustain inflation pressures for some time to come.”

Outlook

To counter the inflation phenomenon, the Fed rose the benchmark interest rate from almost zero by a quarter-point.

Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase &Co (NYSE:JPM), believes the Fed will increase its key rate by an aggressive half-point by May and June. Such a move has not taken place in two decades, which depicts how concerned it is about the soaring inflation.

According to CNBC, goods prices mounted 1.1% in March, the fastest surge since October last year, as supply chain constraints hit global trade during the pandemic. After the Fed deemed such issues as “transitory,” their persistence prompted the central bank to launch loose monetary policies.

BCA Research's U.S. bond strategy service wrote in a note, “Every monthly inflation print above that range increases the odds of a 50-basis-point Fed move, every print below that range brings the odds down.”

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.

Companies Mentioned in This Article