OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a story published Feb. 27, 2022, about Alden Global Capital’s latest lawsuit against newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a judge threw out Alden’s lawsuit. The judge rejected Alden’s motion for an injunction but didn’t throw out the lawsuit.

