Correction: Cryptocurrency Fraud story

SEATTLE (AP) — In a story published November 21, 2022, about two Estonian citizens arrested in what U.S. prosecutors describe as a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud, The Associated Press erroneously reported that four unnamed co-conspirators had also been charged in the case. The four are referenced in the indictment but have not been charged.

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference.

