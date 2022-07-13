Correction: Cryptocurrency-Pensions story

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story published July 10, 2022, about pension funds that have invested in cryptocurrencies in recent years, The Associated Press listed two different values for the same cryptocurrency purchase by the Houston Firefighters Relief and Retirement Fund. The correct amount is $25 million, not $15 million.

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.