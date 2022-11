Correction: Election 2022-Sports Betting-California story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In stories published Nov. 8-9, 2022, about two California ballot initiatives to legalize sports betting, The Associated Press, relying on figures recorded by the secretary of state’s office, erroneously reported that nearly $600 million had been raised in the most expensive ballot initiative campaign in U.S. history. That total included $128 million raised by a committee to support one measure and oppose the other, which resulted in the figure being counted twice. Accounting for that, the combined amount for both questions was about $460 million, still an all-time high, with final contributions being tallied.

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away. But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

