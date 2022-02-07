Correction: Endangered Wildflower-Lithium Mine story

RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a story published February 4, 2022, about an endangered Nevada wildflower, The Associated Press incorrectly reported the size of an area the Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed as critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat. It is about 1.5 square miles (3.8 square kilometers), not about half a square mile (1.3 square kilometers). The area described where the plant itself grows is equivalent to about eight football fields, not 130 football fields.

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.