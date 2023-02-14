Correction: Farmers Right-to-Repair story

DENVER (AP) — In earlier versions of a story published February 13, 2023, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Congress passed a bill in 2011 giving car owners the right to repair their own vehicles. That bill did not pass, but automotive industry groups agreed to a memorandum of understanding in 2014 to provide independent shops and consumers with the tools and information to make car repairs.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here