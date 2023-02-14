Correction: Farmers Right-to-Repair story

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,136.13 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,089.27 (-0.46%)
QQQ   306.75 (+0.74%)
AAPL   153.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   272.17 (+0.31%)
META   179.48 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+0.07%)
AMZN   99.70 (+0.16%)
TSLA   209.25 (+7.51%)
NVDA   229.71 (+5.43%)
NIO   10.31 (+0.00%)
BABA   104.22 (-0.54%)
AMD   85.95 (+3.39%)
T   19.15 (-0.57%)
F   12.97 (-0.92%)
MU   62.07 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.32 (+1.31%)
GE   83.54 (+1.04%)
DIS   107.66 (+0.00%)
AMC   4.50 (-3.85%)
PFE   43.72 (-0.61%)
PYPL   77.26 (-2.76%)
NFLX   359.96 (+0.39%)
S&P 500   4,136.13 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,089.27 (-0.46%)
QQQ   306.75 (+0.74%)
AAPL   153.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   272.17 (+0.31%)
META   179.48 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+0.07%)
AMZN   99.70 (+0.16%)
TSLA   209.25 (+7.51%)
NVDA   229.71 (+5.43%)
NIO   10.31 (+0.00%)
BABA   104.22 (-0.54%)
AMD   85.95 (+3.39%)
T   19.15 (-0.57%)
F   12.97 (-0.92%)
MU   62.07 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.32 (+1.31%)
GE   83.54 (+1.04%)
DIS   107.66 (+0.00%)
AMC   4.50 (-3.85%)
PFE   43.72 (-0.61%)
PYPL   77.26 (-2.76%)
NFLX   359.96 (+0.39%)
S&P 500   4,136.13 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,089.27 (-0.46%)
QQQ   306.75 (+0.74%)
AAPL   153.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   272.17 (+0.31%)
META   179.48 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+0.07%)
AMZN   99.70 (+0.16%)
TSLA   209.25 (+7.51%)
NVDA   229.71 (+5.43%)
NIO   10.31 (+0.00%)
BABA   104.22 (-0.54%)
AMD   85.95 (+3.39%)
T   19.15 (-0.57%)
F   12.97 (-0.92%)
MU   62.07 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.32 (+1.31%)
GE   83.54 (+1.04%)
DIS   107.66 (+0.00%)
AMC   4.50 (-3.85%)
PFE   43.72 (-0.61%)
PYPL   77.26 (-2.76%)
NFLX   359.96 (+0.39%)
S&P 500   4,136.13 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,089.27 (-0.46%)
QQQ   306.75 (+0.74%)
AAPL   153.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   272.17 (+0.31%)
META   179.48 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+0.07%)
AMZN   99.70 (+0.16%)
TSLA   209.25 (+7.51%)
NVDA   229.71 (+5.43%)
NIO   10.31 (+0.00%)
BABA   104.22 (-0.54%)
AMD   85.95 (+3.39%)
T   19.15 (-0.57%)
F   12.97 (-0.92%)
MU   62.07 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.32 (+1.31%)
GE   83.54 (+1.04%)
DIS   107.66 (+0.00%)
AMC   4.50 (-3.85%)
PFE   43.72 (-0.61%)
PYPL   77.26 (-2.76%)
NFLX   359.96 (+0.39%)

Correction: Farmers Right-to-Repair story

Tue., February 14, 2023 | The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — In earlier versions of a story published February 13, 2023, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Congress passed a bill in 2011 giving car owners the right to repair their own vehicles. That bill did not pass, but automotive industry groups agreed to a memorandum of understanding in 2014 to provide independent shops and consumers with the tools and information to make car repairs.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to pot stock investing and which pot companies show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing Cover

Recent Videos

Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald’s Stock?
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald's Stock?
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: