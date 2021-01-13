S&P 500   3,801.19
Correction: France-US-Tech Tax story

Wednesday, January 13, 2021


People stroll on the Trocadero square to watch the Eiffel Tower lightings, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — In a story Jan. 8, 2021, about France’s reaction to the U.S. suspension of tariffs over a French digital tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the U.S. tariffs would have targeted French wine, among other products. The U.S. Trade Representative decided in 2020 to remove wine from the list of products subject to the tariffs.


