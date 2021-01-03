Correction: Fruits of Labor-The Children story

A child carries palm kernels collected from the ground across a creek at a palm oil plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Child labor has long been a dark stain on the $65 billion global palm oil industry. Though often denied or minimized as kids simply helping their families on weekends or after school, it has been identified as a problem by human rights groups, the United Nations and the U.S. government. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
Olivia Chaffin, 14, stands for a portrait with her Girl Scout sash in Jonesborough, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Olivia is asking Girl Scouts across the country to band with her and stop selling cookies, saying, "The cookies deceive a lot of people. They think it's sustainable, but it isn't." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Ima, a girl who works informally to help her parents in a palm oil plantation, poses for a portrait in Sumatra, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She was just 10 years old when she joined the throngs of children working on vast plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia, which supply 85% of the world's palm oil, used in a dizzying array of products sold by leading Western food and cosmetics brands. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
A child collects palm kernels from the ground at a palm oil plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
A boy collects palm kernels from the ground at a palm oil plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Indonesian government officials said they do not know how many children work in the country's massive palm oil industry, either full or part time. But the U.N.'s International Labor Organization has estimated 1.5 million children between 10 and 17 years old labor in its agricultural sector. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
Olivia Chaffin makes photographs in a wooded area as she works on a Girl Scout photography merit badge in Jonesborough, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A child collects palm kernels from the ground at a palm oil plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Indonesia is the world's largest palm oil producer. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
Olivia Chaffin displays a 2017 response she received from the chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts to her concerns with palm oil being used in Girl Scout Cookies in Jonesborough, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. "I thought Girl Scouts was supposed to be about making the world a better place," she said. "But this isn't at all making the world better." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A child helps her parents work on a palm oil plantation in Sabah, Malaysia, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. With little or no access to daycare, some young children in Indonesia and Malaysia follow their parents to the fields, where they are exposed to toxic pesticides and fertilizers. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
Olivia Chaffin, center, walks in the woods with her parents, Doug, left, and Kim Chaffin, as Olivia works on a Girl Scout photography merit badge in Jonesborough, Tenn., on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Olivia, who stopped selling Girl Scout cookies because they contain palm oil says, "I'm not just some little girl who can't do anything about this. … Children can make change in the world. And we're going to." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A child carries palm kernels collected from the ground at a palm oil plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
Students of a boarding school rest in their dormitory in North Kalimantan, Indonesia, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Some palm oil workers who work illegally in Malaysia send their children to the school in this transit town because they have no access to education in Malaysia due to their parents' employment status. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
A police officer plays with a child deported with his Indonesian family for working illegally in Malaysia, at an immigration office processing center in Nunukan, Indonesia, on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
Olivia Chaffin, center, stands for a portrait with her parents, Doug, left, and Kim Chaffin, at their home in Jonesborough, Tenn., on Nov. 1, 2020. Olivia, who stopped selling Girl Scout cookies because they contain palm oil says, "I'm not just some little girl who can't do anything about this. … Children can make change in the world. And we're going to." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A child helps her parents work on a palm oil plantation in Sabah, Malaysia, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Many children gather loose kernels and clear brush from the trees with machetes. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
Crosses stand in a cemetery in Tawau, Malaysia, on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, where the grandchild and husband of Anna, 45, a migrant worker from Indonesia, are buried. She said her son, whose newborn baby was buried next to the infant's grandfather and other migrant workers, had inherited his father's job working on a palm oil plantation. He is the family's main breadwinner. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
Olivia Chaffin, 14, displays merit badges Nov. 1, 2020, that she has been awarded for selling Girl Scout Cookies in Jonesborough, Tenn. She was a top cookie seller in her troop when she first heard rainforests were being destroyed to produce palm oil. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
In a story Dec. 29, 2020, about child labor in the palm oil industry in Malaysia and Indonesia that tied the oil to the supply chain of Girl Scout cookies, The Associated Press reported erroneously that two girls in a Michigan troop stopped selling S’mores more than a decade ago because of concerns about palm oil’s effects on the environment. Though the two girls stopped selling Girl Scout cookies, S’mores were not introduced to the market until 2017.
8 Stocks That Robinhood Investors Got Right
The online investing app Robinhood has been a clear pandemic winner. As more Americans were forced to work from home, many made the decision to begin testing their investing skills by trading stocks. Robinhood appeals to millennial and/or novice investors for several reasons. First, the app makes it fun. You might say it “gamefies” stock trading. With commission-free trades, investors have an incentive to trade frequently. And many users of the app do just that.
The second reason is that it allows investors to buy partial (or fractional) shares. Although Robinhood is often associated with penny stocks, the app lets investors buy shares of “pricey” stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) without having to pay for a full share right away.
And data shows that Robinhood investors have a healthier risk appetite than other investors. And that appetite has increased since the start of the pandemic. This lines up to the time when investors had more time on their hands.
With that said, many Robinhood investors have been, quite frankly, using the app to engage in a legal form of gambling. I say this because trying to dive quickly in and out of the market in an attempt to capture a profit may work. But historically, it’s a path to ruin.
However there are two sides to every story. And the same is true of Robinhood investors. There are many examples of where these investors have gotten it right. In this presentation, we’ll show you eight examples of stocks that the market and Robinhood investors have gotten exactly right.
View the "8 Stocks That Robinhood Investors Got Right".