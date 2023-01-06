QQQ   263.68 (+0.80%)
AAPL   126.91 (+1.51%)
MSFT   221.24 (-0.48%)
META   127.81 (+0.69%)
GOOGL   86.00 (-0.23%)
AMZN   83.06 (-0.07%)
TSLA   106.89 (-3.13%)
NVDA   142.54 (-0.08%)
NIO   9.66 (-11.05%)
BABA   104.10 (-0.46%)
AMD   60.60 (-2.78%)
T   19.66 (+2.34%)
MU   54.82 (+0.20%)
F   12.21 (-0.33%)
CGC   2.37 (-0.84%)
GE   71.28 (-0.01%)
DIS   92.30 (+0.41%)
AMC   3.85 (-2.78%)
PFE   49.87 (+0.42%)
PYPL   75.09 (-1.55%)
NFLX   308.09 (-0.52%)
Correction: FTC-Noncompete Clauses story

Fri., January 6, 2023 | The Associated Press

In a story published January 5, 2023, about the Federal Trade Commission’s proposal to ban employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, The Associated Press misquoted Vanessa Matsis-McCready of Engage PEO. Matsis-McCready said “employers are simply losing one of the tools in their toolbox,” not “employees are simply losing one of the tools in their toolbox.”

