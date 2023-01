Correction: FTC-Noncompete Clauses story

In a story published January 5, 2023, about the Federal Trade Commission’s proposal to ban employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, The Associated Press misquoted Vanessa Matsis-McCready of Engage PEO. Matsis-McCready said “employers are simply losing one of the tools in their toolbox,” not “employees are simply losing one of the tools in their toolbox.”

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here