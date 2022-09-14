Correction: Hawaii-Astronomy story

HONOLULU (AP) — In a story published Sept. 12, 2022, about Hawaii Gov. David Ige’s nominees to a new board that will manage lands at Mauna Kea’s summit, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Kamehameha Schools’ current general counsel was appointed to the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority. John Komeiji is a former general counsel for the institution.

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

