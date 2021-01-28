Correction: IMF-World Economy story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story January 26, 2021, about the IMF’s economic outlook, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the 2021 forecast would mark the fastest year of global growth since the 2010 snapback from the financial crisis. The story should have said that it would mark the fastest year of global growth since 2007.

7 Stocks to Sell Before the New Year

We’re officially in the holiday season, which means it’s time to get our portfolios set for the new year. And for many investors, 2021 can’t get here fast enough. Don’t get me wrong. Overall, being invested in stocks has been a wise move. But it hasn’t been without its ups and downs. For investors to profit in this market, they have had to have conviction.



But having conviction also means knowing when it’s time to sell. One of the hardest things to do in life, as well as in investing, is to let go of an idea that simply isn’t working. There are a lot of story stocks out there. And while those stories may turn out to be more than fairy tales, in the long run, it doesn’t mean you have to pay tomorrow’s prices today.



Or, it could simply be a good time to take some profits. A new administration in Washington D.C. will bring a different, and most likely less favorable, tax policy regarding capital gains. It may be advantageous to take some of your gains now.



Whatever your motivation may be, we’ve put together a list of seven stocks that you should consider selling before the new year.

View the "7 Stocks to Sell Before the New Year".