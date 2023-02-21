Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Correction: Misinformation-FDA story

Tue., February 21, 2023 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Feb. 20, 2023, about the Food and Drug Administration’s misinformation fight, The Associated Press erroneously reported the first name of a Dartmouth College researcher. He is Brendan Nyhan, not Brandon.

