QQQ   272.84 (+0.85%)
AAPL   130.73 (+0.45%)
MSFT   228.85 (+0.76%)
META   132.80 (+2.57%)
GOOGL   88.43 (+0.47%)
AMZN   89.88 (+2.88%)
TSLA   118.51 (-1.05%)
NVDA   158.95 (+1.71%)
NIO   11.20 (+4.09%)
BABA   114.75 (+3.54%)
AMD   68.00 (+1.13%)
T   19.46 (+2.21%)
MU   57.23 (+1.54%)
F   12.86 (+1.34%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.00%)
GE   75.20 (+3.48%)
DIS   95.48 (+0.75%)
AMC   4.06 (+3.31%)
PFE   47.68 (-1.47%)
PYPL   77.91 (+1.08%)
NFLX   327.95 (+4.05%)
QQQ   272.84 (+0.85%)
AAPL   130.73 (+0.45%)
MSFT   228.85 (+0.76%)
META   132.80 (+2.57%)
GOOGL   88.43 (+0.47%)
AMZN   89.88 (+2.88%)
TSLA   118.51 (-1.05%)
NVDA   158.95 (+1.71%)
NIO   11.20 (+4.09%)
BABA   114.75 (+3.54%)
AMD   68.00 (+1.13%)
T   19.46 (+2.21%)
MU   57.23 (+1.54%)
F   12.86 (+1.34%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.00%)
GE   75.20 (+3.48%)
DIS   95.48 (+0.75%)
AMC   4.06 (+3.31%)
PFE   47.68 (-1.47%)
PYPL   77.91 (+1.08%)
NFLX   327.95 (+4.05%)
QQQ   272.84 (+0.85%)
AAPL   130.73 (+0.45%)
MSFT   228.85 (+0.76%)
META   132.80 (+2.57%)
GOOGL   88.43 (+0.47%)
AMZN   89.88 (+2.88%)
TSLA   118.51 (-1.05%)
NVDA   158.95 (+1.71%)
NIO   11.20 (+4.09%)
BABA   114.75 (+3.54%)
AMD   68.00 (+1.13%)
T   19.46 (+2.21%)
MU   57.23 (+1.54%)
F   12.86 (+1.34%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.00%)
GE   75.20 (+3.48%)
DIS   95.48 (+0.75%)
AMC   4.06 (+3.31%)
PFE   47.68 (-1.47%)
PYPL   77.91 (+1.08%)
NFLX   327.95 (+4.05%)
QQQ   272.84 (+0.85%)
AAPL   130.73 (+0.45%)
MSFT   228.85 (+0.76%)
META   132.80 (+2.57%)
GOOGL   88.43 (+0.47%)
AMZN   89.88 (+2.88%)
TSLA   118.51 (-1.05%)
NVDA   158.95 (+1.71%)
NIO   11.20 (+4.09%)
BABA   114.75 (+3.54%)
AMD   68.00 (+1.13%)
T   19.46 (+2.21%)
MU   57.23 (+1.54%)
F   12.86 (+1.34%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.00%)
GE   75.20 (+3.48%)
DIS   95.48 (+0.75%)
AMC   4.06 (+3.31%)
PFE   47.68 (-1.47%)
PYPL   77.91 (+1.08%)
NFLX   327.95 (+4.05%)

Correction: Moldova-US-Financial-Support story

Tue., January 10, 2023 | The Associated Press

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — In a story published January 5, 2023, about the U.S. Agency for International Development providing $30 million in aid to Moldova, The Associated Press erroneously reported that some of the funds will be used to reimburse the country for previous electricity purchases. All of the funds will be used for that purpose.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Recent Videos

Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: