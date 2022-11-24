Happy Thanksgiving! Save 50% on Your MarketBeat All Access Subscription.
Correction: Nigeria-New Bank Notes story

Thu., November 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — In a story published November 23, 2022, about new Nigerian currency notes, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 200 Nigerian naira amount to 5 U.S. cents. It should be 45 cents.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

