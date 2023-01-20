QQQ   279.55 (+1.60%)
AAPL   135.61 (+0.25%)
MSFT   237.93 (+2.59%)
META   138.12 (+1.45%)
GOOGL   96.61 (+3.83%)
AMZN   95.29 (+1.72%)
TSLA   130.61 (+2.71%)
NVDA   174.80 (+4.26%)
NIO   11.09 (+2.97%)
BABA   119.89 (+2.84%)
AMD   68.89 (+1.74%)
T   19.08 (+0.74%)
MU   57.44 (+1.92%)
F   12.26 (+0.66%)
CGC   2.63 (+3.54%)
GE   76.68 (-0.23%)
DIS   101.75 (+2.69%)
AMC   5.60 (+1.45%)
PFE   44.74 (-0.49%)
PYPL   78.26 (+1.97%)
NFLX   336.66 (+6.61%)
Correction: Results-P&G story

Fri., January 20, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published January 19, 2023, about Procter & Gamble’s earnings, The Associated Press erroneously reported the reason for the reduction in the number of products sold in the company’s latest quarter. Half of the 6% reduction was due to cutbacks in Procter & Gamble’s portfolio in Russia and retailer inventory reductions in places like China, not due to inventory productions.

