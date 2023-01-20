Correction: Results-P&G story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published January 19, 2023, about Procter & Gamble’s earnings, The Associated Press erroneously reported the reason for the reduction in the number of products sold in the company’s latest quarter. Half of the 6% reduction was due to cutbacks in Procter & Gamble’s portfolio in Russia and retailer inventory reductions in places like China, not due to inventory productions.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here