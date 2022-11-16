S&P 500   3,957.19 (-0.87%)
DOW   33,544.65 (-0.14%)
QQQ   285.07 (-1.49%)
AAPL   148.63 (-0.94%)
MSFT   242.33 (+0.15%)
META   113.15 (-3.36%)
GOOGL   98.87 (+0.44%)
AMZN   96.71 (-2.25%)
TSLA   186.24 (-4.21%)
NVDA   159.12 (-4.52%)
NIO   10.56 (-8.25%)
BABA   78.05 (-1.58%)
AMD   72.18 (-5.49%)
T   18.91 (-0.58%)
MU   58.37 (-7.50%)
CGC   4.00 (-2.91%)
F   13.89 (-2.87%)
GE   84.94 (-2.52%)
DIS   94.18 (-1.39%)
AMC   7.59 (-4.53%)
PYPL   86.83 (-3.37%)
PFE   48.22 (-0.72%)
NFLX   305.07 (-1.65%)
Correction: Russia-Ukraine-War story

Wed., November 16, 2022 | The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In earlier versions of a story published November 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people. Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.

