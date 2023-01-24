QQQ   288.55 (-0.14%)
AAPL   142.96 (+1.31%)
MSFT   242.10 (-0.20%)
META   143.92 (+0.45%)
GOOGL   98.58 (-1.21%)
AMZN   97.10 (-0.43%)
TSLA   143.23 (-0.36%)
NVDA   190.60 (-0.69%)
NIO   11.74 (-2.65%)
BABA   119.27 (-0.22%)
AMD   74.13 (-3.14%)
T   19.20 (+0.52%)
MU   61.26 (-0.91%)
F   12.78 (-0.16%)
CGC   2.76 (-0.72%)
GE   80.08 (+0.39%)
DIS   106.48 (+0.75%)
AMC   5.51 (-2.65%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.89%)
PYPL   79.62 (+0.15%)
NFLX   364.03 (+1.85%)
Correction: Small Business-Gym Comeback story

Tue., January 24, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published January 23, 2023, about gyms making a comeback, The Associated Press erroneously reported that foot traffic in fitness studios is still down about 3% from 2019 so far in January, but up 40% compared with 2021. Those figures were for January 2022. Foot traffic in fitness studios rose about 32% for the first two weeks of January 2023, compared with 2022, according to the most data from Placer.ai, which tracks retail foot traffic.

