Correction: Small Business-Gym Comeback story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published January 23, 2023, about gyms making a comeback, The Associated Press erroneously reported that foot traffic in fitness studios is still down about 3% from 2019 so far in January, but up 40% compared with 2021. Those figures were for January 2022. Foot traffic in fitness studios rose about 32% for the first two weeks of January 2023, compared with 2022, according to the most data from Placer.ai, which tracks retail foot traffic.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here