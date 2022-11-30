Correction: The AP Interview-IMF Managing Director story

BERLIN (AP) — In a story published Nov. 29, 2022, about an interview with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, The Associated Press, based on information from Georgieva, erroneously reported that the IMF’s prediction for economic growth in China this year was below its expectation for average global growth. The IMF predicts that China’s economy will grow at the same pace as the global economy this year.

You can't watch television for any length of time without seeing a commercial (or several commercials) promoting electric vehicles (EVs). The EV revolution is not just about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) anymore. Many old guard automakers such as Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are committing to having a fully electrified fleet (either hybrid or fully battery electric) within the next 10 to 15 years.

But for electric vehicles to be mass produced, EV batteries will also need to be available at scale. You can look at EV batteries as a chicken or egg proposition. You can also look at it like a lock and key combination. In either case, for electric vehicles to reach a mass audience, there will have to be a stockpile of EV batteries.

EVs may have fewer moving parts, but unless you're a company like Nio (NYSE:NIO) batteries will play a significant role in the cost of an electric vehicle. However, even Nio's battery-as-a-service program requires EV batteries to be readily available.

In this presentation, we look at seven battery stocks that will play a significant role in the mass production of EV batteries. And investing in these companies now can make some investors millionaires by 2030.

View the Stocks Here .