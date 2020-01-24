S&P 500   3,295.47 (-0.90%)
DOW   28,989.73 (-0.58%)
QQQ   222.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   318.31 (-0.29%)
MSFT   165.04 (-1.01%)
GOOGL   1,466.17 (-1.25%)
AMZN   1,861.64 (-1.22%)
CGC   22.65 (-7.78%)
NVDA   250.48 (-0.94%)
BABA   213.75 (-2.46%)
GE   11.71 (-0.51%)
TSLA   564.82 (-1.29%)
AMD   50.35 (-2.63%)
ACB   1.99 (-3.86%)
F   9.00 (-1.53%)
NFLX   353.16 (+1.02%)
DIS   140.08 (-1.49%)
GILD   63.15 (-1.24%)
Correction: Trump-Fuel Economy story

Posted on Friday, January 24th, 2020 By The Associated Press


In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016, file photo, a customer puts gas in their vehicle in Miami. Fuel economy standards for new vehicles would rise a little in a new Trump administration proposal made public Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 but still fall far short of Obama-era standards, bringing howls of protest from environmental groups and a key Democratic senator.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story January 23, 2020, about the Trump administration's proposed fuel economy standard, The Associated Press mischaracterized the headline. The new standard calls for an increase over the Trump administration's 2018 proposal, not an increase over the Obama administration's requirement.


