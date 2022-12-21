QQQ   270.61 (+0.40%)
AAPL   133.98 (+1.27%)
MSFT   241.97 (+0.07%)
META   116.92 (-0.15%)
GOOGL   88.93 (-0.10%)
AMZN   85.90 (+0.83%)
TSLA   136.98 (-0.60%)
NVDA   162.86 (+1.25%)
NIO   11.08 (-0.09%)
BABA   86.02 (+0.12%)
AMD   66.46 (+2.17%)
T   18.16 (+0.50%)
MU   51.19 (+1.01%)
CGC   2.38 (+0.42%)
F   11.58 (+0.96%)
GE   81.70 (+1.71%)
DIS   87.36 (+0.39%)
AMC   5.09 (+0.20%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.14%)
PYPL   68.50 (-0.38%)
NFLX   289.09 (+0.31%)
Correction: Trump-Taxes story

Wed., December 21, 2022 | The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Dec. 20, 2022, about Donald Trump’s taxes, The Associated Press erroneously quoted Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., as saying IRS agents “have not been unable to do their job.” Horsford said IRS agents “have not been able to do their job.”

