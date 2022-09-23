50% OFF
S&P 500   3,673.42 (-2.25%)
DOW   29,437.31 (-2.13%)
QQQ   273.95 (-2.19%)
AAPL   149.70 (-1.99%)
MSFT   237.86 (-1.29%)
META   139.50 (-2.32%)
GOOGL   98.23 (-1.91%)
AMZN   113.74 (-3.04%)
TSLA   275.19 (-4.64%)
NVDA   123.09 (-2.01%)
NIO   17.66 (-3.76%)
BABA   78.29 (-3.00%)
AMD   67.22 (-3.28%)
T   15.87 (-2.28%)
MU   49.17 (-0.99%)
CGC   2.71 (-0.37%)
F   11.97 (-6.26%)
GE   63.68 (-2.57%)
DIS   99.16 (-2.94%)
AMC   7.74 (-1.40%)
PYPL   86.06 (-1.83%)
PFE   43.60 (-2.18%)
NFLX   229.61 (-3.14%)
Correction: US-Bank-Misconduct Probe story

Fri., September 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — In a story published September 22, 2022, about an ethics probe into the president of the Inter-American Development Bank, The Associated Press erroneously reported that China joined the bank during the Obama administration. It did not. It joined in 2009 shortly before Barack Obama took office.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

