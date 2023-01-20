QQQ   282.68 (+2.74%)
AAPL   137.87 (+1.92%)
MSFT   240.22 (+3.57%)
META   139.37 (+2.37%)
GOOGL   98.02 (+5.34%)
AMZN   97.25 (+3.81%)
TSLA   133.42 (+4.91%)
NVDA   178.39 (+6.41%)
NIO   11.07 (+2.79%)
BABA   119.86 (+2.81%)
AMD   70.07 (+3.49%)
T   19.23 (+1.53%)
MU   58.46 (+3.73%)
F   12.40 (+1.81%)
CGC   2.61 (+2.76%)
GE   77.68 (+1.07%)
DIS   103.48 (+4.44%)
AMC   5.52 (+0.00%)
PFE   45.11 (+0.33%)
PYPL   79.09 (+3.05%)
NFLX   342.50 (+8.46%)
Correction: West Virginia Governor-Coal Reclamation story

Fri., January 20, 2023 | The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — In a story published Jan, 19, 2023, about a coal company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the settlement for the reclamation of three large surface mines in southwestern Virginia involved about 50,000 acres. It involved about 2,400 acres.

