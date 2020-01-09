Log in

Costco, Amicus rise; Kohl's, Acuity fall

Posted on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $4.73 at $299.42.

The warehouse store chain reported solid growth in a key sales measure for December.

Kohl's Corp., down $3.23 at $46.15.

The department-store chain warned that its 2019 profit would be at the low end of its guidance after its holiday sales fell.

Helen of Troy Ltd., up $6.28 at $189.35.

The maker of Oxo kitchenware surpassed Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations and raised its profit forecast.

Simply Good Foods Co., down $2.98 at $24.84.

The maker of Atkins snack bars reported fiscal first-quarter sales that were short of Wall Street forecasts.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc., up 21 cents at $9.67.

The company reported big sales growth for its Fabry disease drug Galfold.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $3.20 at $13.45.

The company warned it won't achieve its 2019 financial guidance following a disappointing fiscal third-quarter.

Chico's FAS Inc., up 40 cents at $4.16.

The women's clothing retailer raised its fourth-quarter sales forecast following a strong holiday shopping season.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $19.70 at $123.42.

The lighting maker's fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Costco Wholesale (COST)$299.42+1.6%0.87%36.56Hold$301.33
Kohl's (KSS)$46.15-6.5%5.81%8.24Hold$52.87
Acuity Brands (AYI)$123.42-13.8%0.42%13.71Hold$137.00
Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)$9.67+2.2%N/A-7.27Buy$19.42
Chico's FAS (CHS)$4.16+10.6%8.41%13.42Hold$4.38
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)$13.45-19.2%5.06%6.56Hold$14.82

More on MarketBeat
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
20 Stocks Analysts Can20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading
Analysts Hate These 12 StocksAnalysts Hate These 12 Stocks
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend CompaniesTop Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel