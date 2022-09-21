Costco Gears Up for This Week's Earnings

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,879.03 (+0.60%)
DOW   30,889.31 (+0.60%)
QQQ   290.02 (+0.45%)
AAPL   156.95 (+0.03%)
MSFT   244.48 (+0.84%)
META   144.27 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.07 (-0.10%)
TSLA   307.76 (-0.31%)
NVDA   134.08 (+1.76%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.39%)
BABA   83.30 (-2.91%)
AMD   76.27 (+1.36%)
T   16.59 (+0.18%)
MU   51.59 (+1.56%)
CGC   3.07 (-0.32%)
F   13.41 (+2.44%)
GE   66.39 (-0.30%)
DIS   105.94 (-1.52%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   92.60 (+1.06%)
PFE   44.93 (+0.36%)
NFLX   241.89 (-0.40%)
S&P 500   3,879.03 (+0.60%)
DOW   30,889.31 (+0.60%)
QQQ   290.02 (+0.45%)
AAPL   156.95 (+0.03%)
MSFT   244.48 (+0.84%)
META   144.27 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.07 (-0.10%)
TSLA   307.76 (-0.31%)
NVDA   134.08 (+1.76%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.39%)
BABA   83.30 (-2.91%)
AMD   76.27 (+1.36%)
T   16.59 (+0.18%)
MU   51.59 (+1.56%)
CGC   3.07 (-0.32%)
F   13.41 (+2.44%)
GE   66.39 (-0.30%)
DIS   105.94 (-1.52%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   92.60 (+1.06%)
PFE   44.93 (+0.36%)
NFLX   241.89 (-0.40%)
S&P 500   3,879.03 (+0.60%)
DOW   30,889.31 (+0.60%)
QQQ   290.02 (+0.45%)
AAPL   156.95 (+0.03%)
MSFT   244.48 (+0.84%)
META   144.27 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.07 (-0.10%)
TSLA   307.76 (-0.31%)
NVDA   134.08 (+1.76%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.39%)
BABA   83.30 (-2.91%)
AMD   76.27 (+1.36%)
T   16.59 (+0.18%)
MU   51.59 (+1.56%)
CGC   3.07 (-0.32%)
F   13.41 (+2.44%)
GE   66.39 (-0.30%)
DIS   105.94 (-1.52%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   92.60 (+1.06%)
PFE   44.93 (+0.36%)
NFLX   241.89 (-0.40%)
S&P 500   3,879.03 (+0.60%)
DOW   30,889.31 (+0.60%)
QQQ   290.02 (+0.45%)
AAPL   156.95 (+0.03%)
MSFT   244.48 (+0.84%)
META   144.27 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.07 (-0.10%)
TSLA   307.76 (-0.31%)
NVDA   134.08 (+1.76%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.39%)
BABA   83.30 (-2.91%)
AMD   76.27 (+1.36%)
T   16.59 (+0.18%)
MU   51.59 (+1.56%)
CGC   3.07 (-0.32%)
F   13.41 (+2.44%)
GE   66.39 (-0.30%)
DIS   105.94 (-1.52%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   92.60 (+1.06%)
PFE   44.93 (+0.36%)
NFLX   241.89 (-0.40%)

Costco Gears Up for This Week's Earnings

Tue., September 20, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is set to step into the earnings confessional after the close on Thursday, Sept. 22. The mega-retailer will report fiscal fourth-quarter results, in which analysts anticipate earnings of $4.17 per share on revenue of $70.8 billion, as well as an increase of 13.7% for same-store sales.

Looking back at the last eight quarters, COST sports a mixed bag when it comes to post-earnings sessions. However, the shares moved higher in three of its last four, losing 1.4% the day after reporting back in March. This time around, the options pits are pricing in a 6% swing, regardless of direction, which is nearly triple the 2.2% move the shares have averaged over the last two years. 

Today, Costco stock was last seen 1.6% lower to trade at $498.54. The security logged three weekly losses in the last four, though the 320-day moving average is keeping this pullback in check. Year-to-date, however, COST remains down 12%.

COST Chart September 202022

Taking a closer look at the options pits, bears have been more active than usual. In fact, Costco stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio of 1.75 sits in the highest percentile of annual reading. Furthermore, at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the equity sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.95, which stands higher than 86% of reading from the past 12 months. Both of these readings indicated a healthier-than-usual appetite for bearish bets. 

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.