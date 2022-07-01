Costco Stock Could Extend Rebound Into July

Though it's seen a sharp pullback from its early April record highs near the $610 region, retail concern Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has held fast to a nearly 21% year-over-year lead -- quite impressive considering the tumble the broader market has taken this quarter. More recently, COST staged a bounce off the $406 mark, and quickly broke past pressure at the 30-day moving average, which now sits just below as potential support. And while the $490 area now looms as potential resistance, there's reason to believe Costco stock could be a noted outperformer in July, and potentially break north of here by the end of the month.

This is because the equity just landed on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of the best performing stocks on the S&P 500 in July going back 10 years. According to this data, COST has staged positive returns during the month 90% of the time, averaging a gain of 4.6%. A similar move from its current perch would put the security right near the $503 level, which hasn't been touched since mid-May. What's more, Costco stock is just one of two retailers to show up on the list, next to Target (TGT), which has averaged a 4.6% monthly return.

Despite the relative outperformance, several analysts analysts remain hesitant , and this could leave the door wide open for more bull notes. Of the 18 in coverage, five consider the stock a "hold."

An unwinding of pessimism among options traders could also put wind at the stock's back. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.11, which sits higher than 84% of readings from the past year. In other words, puts are getting picked up at a quicker-than-usual clip.

Short-term options traders have also been unusually put-biased. This is per COST's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.32, which stands in the 76th percentile of its 12-month range.

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.